The Boys Season 4 will premiere later than expected and fan are furious

The release of The Boy Season 4 is imminent, but Prime Video managed to infuriate the fans one last time by changing the release time.

The Boys Season 4 premieres on Prime Video on June 13, and fans were preparing for an early release. After all, Season 3 surprised fans with an 8 PM release, meaning many were able to catch the episode before they had to go to bed.

But a tweet from the official The Boys Twitter/X has dashed those hopes. New episodes of The Boys Season 4 will instead be released at 3 AM ET/ 12 AM PT.

Fans eager to catch the newest episodes were quick to express their outrage at the change, as it now means it’ll be easier than ever for them to have the episode spoiled for them.

Article continues after ad

“sorry i have this thing called A F***ING JOB!!!” one furious fan shared. “I CANT STAY UP TIL F***ING 3AM TO WATCH THE SHOW. THEN I WAKE UP AT 7AM AND ITS ALL ALREADY SPOILED FOR ME EVERYWHERE ONLINE. CHANGE IT BACK!!!!”

Article continues after ad

“So, Disney+ finally gets it right and starts airing shows at 9 pm ET… only for Prime to turn around and do this. We can never win.” another fan said, referencing the release schedule adopted by Ahsoka and The Acolyte.

“since prime has told me to go f*** myself tonight, here’s my new muted words list” one fan said, sharing a screenshot showing the name of every Boys character muted in their Twitter app.

Article continues after ad

Another questioned the decision, given how wildly popular The Boys is, asking, “What is the science behind dropping these high-profile shows that everyone wants to spoil immediately at ungodly hours?”

There’s plenty to worry about having spoiled, too. Season 4 of The Boys kicks off with a three-episode drop, giving fans almost three hours of content to try to avoid having spoiled. It’s already a challenging effort, considering some leaks are already happening.

You can catch the entire The Boys Season 4 premiere in the wee hours of the night. Until then, check out our early review of Season 4, or find out what fans think is the most messed up scene in the series. You can also check out all the other shows coming to streaming this month.

Article continues after ad