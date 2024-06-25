The Boys Season 4: Why is Firecracker on medication?

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed a small but potentially significant detail in The Boys Season 4: Firecracker is on metoclopramide. But what is the medication for and why is she taking it?

The new Supe was introduced to The Seven in The Boys Season 4, despite her lackluster powers – sure, she has super strength, but other than that she can just about muster a spark when she clicks her fingers.

However, thanks to her beef with Starlight and unwavering support of Homelander, Firecracker is a useful tool in Sister Sage’s master plan to Make America Super Again.

This makes her The Boys’ target in Season 4 Episode 4, with Frenchie breaking into her trailer to see what dirt he can find. While rummaging through her belongings, he discovers a bottle of metoclopramide, which may just be a clue for where her storyline is headed.

Why is Firecracker on medication?

Metoclopramide can also be used to increase breast milk supply, meaning it’s likely Firecracker is taking the medication to please Homelander.

Prime Video Frenchie found the metoclopramide in Firecracker’s trailer

It’s no secret that Homelander has a milk obsession, a plot point first explored in Season 1 through his Oedipal relationship with late Vought CEO Madelyn Stillwell.

The Supe tried to solve his mommy issues with violence in the latest chapter, with Homelander heading back to the Vought lab where he was raised to get his revenge.

But his milk fetish is still very much a running theme, with Season 4 Episode 1 revealing he still keeps an empty bottle of Madelyn’s supply stashed away as a keepsake.

Although he tries to keep it a secret, perhaps Firecracker knows his penchant for the white stuff and is trying to produce a supply of her own to keep Homelander on her side.

In Episode 3, Firecracker tells the head Supe she’ll be his “most loyal servant,” and to hit her up if there’s “anything” he needs.

While metoclopramide is commonly used to prevent nausea, it’s also linked to increased breast milk production.

A number of fans have put two and two together, with one sharing screenshots of the medication’s usage, Homelander savoring Madelyn’s milk, and the Firecracker scene.

“Please leave me alone,” they quipped. Another said, “Considering Homelander is a man-child… this is right up Firecracker’s alley.”

The latter comment refers to the shocking reveal that when she was 28, Firecracker slept with a 15 year old while working a counselor at the Capes for Christ bible camp.

This is particularly hypocritical given the fact that she’s been peddling fake conspiracy theories about Starlight House being a cover for a child trafficking ring. But, Firecracker manages to get the public back on her side by saying Jesus has forgiven her, and it looks like she’s set to get Homelander on her side too.

The images were also shared on TikTok, where one viewer commented, “That’s why she kept saying ‘anything’.” Another joked, “Oh, she meant it when she said ‘anythang’.”

