Who is Larry Kripke? The Boys Season 4 tribute explained

The Boys Season 4 finale raised plenty of questions for the fifth and final chapter, but one that doesn’t apply to the plot is the Larry Kripke tribute.

It unfolds right at the end of Season 4 Episode 8, which sees Sister Sage’s ultimate plan come to fruition, paving the way for Homelander and his army of supes to take over the US and round up the Starlighters.

Kimiko, Frenchie, Hughie, and Mother’s Milk, all get taken away, while Starlight flies off and Butcher drives to an unknown destination with the supe virus, meaning we’ll have to wait to find out their fates in Season 5.

There was also a mid-credits scene in which Homelander discovers Soldier Boy is alive. Following this, text appears across the screen saying, “For Larry Kripke.”

Who is Larry Kripke?

Larry Kripke is The Boys’ showrunner Eric Kripke’s father. He died on February 13, 2024, aged 80.

In his obituary, which was written by Eric, Larry was described as a “stone-cold world champion at life,” saying that he “loved with all his heart” and “epitomized integrity, kindness, and caring.”

Larry was born in Toledo, Ohio, on October 20, 1943, to Sherwin and Naomi Kripke, alongside his two brothers Harley and Bobby.

Facebook/Kripke Enterprises Larry Kripke is described as a kind and genuine man

He left Toledo to attend the University of Michigan Business School in 1965, where he met his wife Joanie, with the pair enjoying a happy, nearly 60-year marriage.

When Larry returned from college, he went into the family scrap metal recycling business, starting at Sherwin Metals before moving on to Kripke-Tuschman Industries and then OmniSource Corporation.

In 1993, Larry went into business for himself, forming Kripke Enterprises with Joanie. Eric added a dose of humor in this passage, stating that he was eventually joined by “his favorite child Matt.”

He added, “Just kidding. His youngest child Eric is writing this, and he’s the obvious favorite. Though daughter Dana begs to differ, as Larry’s only girl.”

Larry and Joanie had three children and eight grandchildren. “As much as he loved his kids, grandkids, parents, brothers, cousins, and friends, he only had one true love. His wife of almost 60 years, Joanie,” added Eric.

“They stuck together through thick and thin, raised a family together, instilled in their children Midwestern values of hard work, dependability, loyalty, and of course, family above all.”

In an email shared by Kripke Enterprises Inc., he received similar praise, describing Larry as “not only a visionary in our industry but also a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.”

It went on to highlight his “remarkable kindness, unwavering values, and generous spirit,” leaving an “indelible mark” on his family, community, and the industry.

How did he die?

Larry Kripke was said to have died peacefully following a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

According to Kripke Enterprises, he had Parkinson’s disease but his health declined after contracting the coronavirus.

Prime Video The Boys Season 4 finale featured a tribute to Eric Kripke’s father

The Boys showrunner and proud son said his dad “peacefully passed away… beside his beloved wife. His family is overwhelmed with sadness, but this story isn’t about his death, it’s about his life.”

The funeral service took place on February 18, 2024, with mourners invited to send flowers or plant a tree in Larry’s memory. “But most of all, do something kind for someone, love your family as hard as you can, and think of Larry,” Eric finished.

What influence did Larry have on Eric?

Eric credits much of his success as a writer to his father, saying he taught him how to “get the best out of people” by showing genuine care.

In a Facebook post shared by Kripke Enterprises, Eric said Larry was “the nicest guy,” adding, “He went out of his way to ask them about them.

Creative Commons The Boys showrunner credits much of his success to his father

“It was like getting a shot of positivity whenever you were with him. He made the room more positive when he was in it.”

As for the impact this had on his work as a writer and producer, including on The Boys, Eric continued, “The thing that impressed me the most was the way he treated the people who worked for him.

“He showed them genuine concern and care, and never pulled rank, and treated them like family.

“Going out to Hollywood and being a writer, I can’t tell you what an advantage it was to be raised by a father who understood truly how to manage and get the best out of people.

“I’m a showrunner. People like to work with me. I don’t yell. I work with them and try to raise them up.”

For more from The Boys, check out everything we know about The Boys Season 5 so far.