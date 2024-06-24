The Boys Season 4: Is Hughie’s dad a supe?

With The Boys Season 4 in full swing, here’s everything you need to know about if Hughie’s father Hugh is a supe, as well as what the deal is with Daphne.

There’s a lot going on in The Boys Season 4, from Butcher’s impending death after taking Temp-V to Homelander’s plan to Make America Super Again.

But one of the most heartbreaking side plots involves Hughie’s dad Hugh, who was made to raise his son as a single parent after the mother of his child left with no explanation.

While Starlight continues to support Hughie, she’s busy dealing with the ongoing culture war sparked by Sister Sage. In The Boys Season 4 Episode 4, Hughie decides to take matters into his own hands. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Is Hughie’s dad a supe?

Although Hughie’s dad isn’t confirmed to be a supe, it’s looking likely after he was given a dose of Compound V.

Prime Video Hugh has a stroke in Season 4

You see, in The Boys Season 4 Episode 1, Hughie got the terrible news that his dad suffered a stroke, leaving him unconscious.

Things have since taken a turn for the worse – Hugh’s showing signs of brain death, with doctors planning on taking him off life support.

Although Hughie tries to protest, his mother – who made a shocking return in Season 4 – has power of attorney and decides it’s best if Hugh dies peacefully.

In a desperate bid to save his dad, Hughie makes A-Train get him a vial of Compound V. Hughie ultimately decides against using it after having a heart-to-heart with Butcher.

Prime Video The Compound V brings him back

However, his mom finds the blue serum in Hughie’s belongings and slips Hugh a dose. When it reaches his bloodstream, Hugh’s heart rate becomes erratic before he dramatically opens his eyes.

Given Compound V doesn’t work as well for adults and can lead to complications including death, it’s unclear whether Hugh will just die or become a supe.

The episode ends with Hugh’s eyes opening, meaning we’ll get to find out in The Boys’ next episode, which lands on Prime Video on Thursday, June 27.

Who is Hughie’s mom?

Hughie’s mom is Daphne Campbell, a woman who works for Vought’s herbal supplement and oil company Voughtality. She is played by Rosemarie DeWitt.

Prime Video Hughie isn’t exactly over the moon about his mom’s return

As we know from previous seasons of The Boys, she abandoned the family when Hughie was just six years old.

Although Hughie never heard from her again, she makes a shocking return in The Boys Season 4 premiere. In Episode 2, she tells Hughie that Hugh gave her power of attorney, including medical decisions.

Hughie later asks why she abandoned them all those years ago, to which she explains that she had a severe case of postpartum depression.

After attempting to take her own life, she decided to leave them behind. Daphne says she tried to call but Hugh wouldn’t allow it as he didn’t want her to confuse Hughie.

While she’s trying to make amends, she’s thrown yet another spanner in the works by giving Hugh the Compound V. Whether this will bring her and Hughie closer or drive an even bigger wedge between them is yet to be seen, but we’ll no doubt find out more in Episode 5.

