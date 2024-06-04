The Boys fans spot subtle but significant change to Homelander in Season 4

As The Boys Season 4 premiere approaches, fans have noticed a subtle yet potentially significant change to Homelander.

Antony Starr’s Homelander looks set to unleash even more mayhem within America’s ongoing culture war, telling the rest of The Seven that they must become “wrathful gods” in order to “Make America Super Again.”

Being chastised by Soldier Boy (aka: his father) in Season 3 for crying certainly didn’t help his ego, which looks set to continue inflating in The Boys Season 4.

Though trailers and posters show it will be business as usual for the so-called “evil Superman,” fans have noticed a slight change to his appearance: his suit looks more padded in the fourth chapter.

Prime Video Homelander’s ego is set to inflate further in Season 4

Sharing a photo of Vaught’s golden boy alongside his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), one eagle-eyed spectator took to Reddit to write, “Is it just me or does Homelander’s suit look even more padded than it usually does for Season 4?”

“Obviously it’s padded but Jesus it’s so blatantly obvious at this point,” they added. “Has it changed or is it just me? Maybe this is to reflect his growing power and lack of limitations?”

When comparing the image alongside Season 1 Homelander, it does appear as if the muscles on his suit are more clearly defined, while the legs look bulkier.

Prime Video Homelander’s muscles appear slightly less defined in Season 1

“The chest looks the same but yeah you can definitely see more padding in the legs, unless I’ve forgotten something and he’s always had that,” replied one.

Others agreed with the OP, suggesting that perhaps it’s to symbolize his growing ego. “It does look more swollen to me, at least in this image,” added a third. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s meant to symbolize his inflated ego.”

A fourth chimed in, “Honestly, the padding is not that bad. But man, the abs and pecs are too defined. Should’ve stuck with more subtle lines for those.”

“I’m pretty sure it’s done on purpose,” replied another, while one elaborated, “It’s deliberate, he canonically wears a padded suit in universe, he’s not actually ripped. It’s supposed to look ridiculous.”

Another idea has been put forward: The Boys Season 5 will see Homelander adopt an even more comic-accurate suit.

Now, let it be known that his costume is nearly identical to the source material, only it makes him look even more jacked on the pages and he has a gold eagle on his shoulder, with a chain connecting it to his star-spangled cape.

“I had this idea where what if in Season 5 Homelander gets an upgraded suit and we get the more comic accurate version of the suit?” asked one fan.

Dynamite Entertainment The comic book version of Homelander has a gold eagle on his shoulder

Another replied, “That’s actually a really good idea. He goes ‘full god-dictator-emperor,’ what with the off-shoulder paulder, and makes it all super gaudy, while being all puffed up. It’d be hilarious, and absolutely on point with who he is.”

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13, 2024. Until then, check out the new Supes in The Boys, how the Gen V timeline ties in, and all the Season 4 theories explained.