The Boys fans compare Firecracker & Starlight brawl to another bloody superhero fight

The Boys Season 4 Episode 4 features a bloody fight between Firecracker and Starlight, and fans are comparing the satisfying encounter to another superhero brawl, which is also from another Prime Video show.

Starlight and Firecracker have history, and their rivalry descends into chaos in The Boys Season 4 Episode 4. Firecracker takes on her first live rally that sees secrets on both sides being revealed.

Not only does Firecracker get ahead of the scandal of her past indiscretion (sleeping with a 15-year-old boy), but she unearths Starlight’s deepest secrets, using her old medical records to reveal Starlight had an abortion.

Starlight sees murderous rage and goes after Firecracker on stage. It leads to a bloody brawl of fists, with Firecracker unable to defend herself.

Article continues after ad

Fans couldn’t help but compare the scene in the new episode of The Boys to the fight between Invincible and Omni-Man in the Season 1 finale of Invincible. The scene sees Omni-Man brutally beat his own son to a pulp, with Mark’s face unrecognizable from the blood.

Article continues after ad

Both scenes are hard to stomach thanks to all of the blood, not to mention the sound effects mimicking flesh squelching and bones breaking.

A fan on X/Twitter simply commented, “Starlight to Firecracker” with a video of the scene from Invincible.

Others commented that Firecracker got what she deserved and Starlight would have ultimately killed her if Mother’s Milk didn’t stop her.

Article continues after ad

“She should have been more brutal like Omni-Man,” said another.

The Boys fans agree, with a third adding, “Starlight may have fell for the trap but at least nobody can call her weak or say she can’t fight…Firecracker was struggling.”

Starlight did fall for the trap as a scene reveals that Sister Sage more than likely knew the outcome of the rally. She had successfully killed two birds with one stone having destroyed Starlight’s reputation and humbling Firecracker.

The Boys Season 4 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video now. You can also read about whether Soldier Boy will return, why Billy Butcher’s dying, and what Make America Super Again means. And, find all of the new TV shows coming to streaming this month.

Article continues after ad