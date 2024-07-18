The Boys Season 4 finale comes with a disclaimer following Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, stressing that its parallels are completely fictional.

The former US president was shot during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. He survived without any major injuries, while the gunman – Thomas Matthew Crooks – was killed at the scene.

The timing of the incident was uncanny, considering The Boys Season 4 has revolved around a 25th Amendment plot to kill the president-elect on January 6. Captain America: Brave New World’s first trailer also teased a scene where someone shoots Harrison Ford’s president.

Before the Episode 8 trailer dropped (later than usual, with many suspecting it was re-edited), fans worried the finale would be delayed. It’s since dropped on Prime Video – but it’s arrived with a warning from the outset.

“Viewer discretion advised. This episode contains scenes of fictional political violence. Any similarities to recent events are completely coincidental and unintentional,” it reads.

“Prime Video, Amazon, MGM Studios, Sony Pictures Television, and the producers of The Boys oppose, in the strongest terms, real-world violence of any kind.”

The finale was originally titled ‘Assassination Run’, but it’s since been changed to simply ‘Season 4 finale’.

In an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Eric Kripke discussed the show’s “increasingly disturbing track record of reflecting reality one way or another.”

“There’s some throwaway dialogue, for example, in that billionaires are talking about how they have to stack the Supreme Court to get the decisions that they need,” he said.

“I’m not happy being Satan’s writers room. I’m starting to get really troubled by it. But there does continue to be a certain eerie similarity between the show and the things that are happening in the real world.”

