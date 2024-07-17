The Boys fans have come to the defense of Sister Sage and collectively came up with a huge prediction for the Season 4 finale.

The Boys Season 4 introduced fans to a whole host of new supes, but the most interesting among them was undoubtedly Sister Sage. She joined the Seven with a plan to put supes, especially Homelander, on the top of the food chain.

The evil Superman went along with her plot because she was supposed to be the smartest person on the planet. But, in Season 4 Episode 7, Homelander fired Sister Sage, having lost faith in her grand scheme after learning she knew A-Train was the mole all along.

However, some fans came to Sister Sage’s defense over her firing on the show’s subreddit, as they claim the Season 4 finale will prove everything that happened this season was part of her plan.

There have been little hints throughout Season 4 that point to Sister Sage having a bigger plan than Homelander and The Seven are aware of.

The first hint came when she decided to bring Firecracker onto the team. When Homelander confronted her about this decision, she alluded to the idea that Firecracker would be instrumental to helping them take down Starlight.

Her plot comes true one episode later when Starlight attacked Firecracker for exposing her previous abortion. Sister Sage referred to this incident as the “first pebble down the mountain,” revealing the altercation was a strategic move to ruin Starlight’s public image.

And there’s the revelation that she knew A-Train was working with The Boys to take down Homelander and Vought. While the supes think her not exposing him was a failing on her part, it’s obvious she needed A-Train to be a mole to further her interests.

Because of these moments, a handful of fans are convinced the Season 4 finale will see the fruits of Sister Sage’s labor and cement her as the true genius she is.

“People are used to ‘smart characters’ saying a lot and laughing maniacally. Sometimes intelligence is quiet,” one fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “I do think she was honestly hurt/blindsided by the firing, but her plans have been set into motion regardless.”

And a third viewer explained that her original plan may have been thwarted by some missteps made by Homelander and The Seven, but “if she’s anything close to her hype, she has plans B through Z to fall back on. She didn’t leave behind her Maeve notebook on accident.”

