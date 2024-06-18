The Boys Season 4 fans “forget” major Season 3 moment — and fans are livid

The Boys Season 4 has once again cast doubt over the show’s biggest will-they-won’t-they relationship, with fans livid that a key Season 3 moment has been “forgotten.”

It’s been a smorgasbord of supes since the first three episodes of The Boys Season 4 dropped, with fans left reeling over shocking scenes and hidden Easter eggs left at the mercy of series creator Eric Kripke.

On top of this, a key dynamic has changed, with Frenchie hooking up with someone who’s not Kimiko.

With some fans recognizing that Frenchie and Kimiko are platonic following a pivotal moment in Season 3, many have been left asking why so many people are outraged by Frenchie’s new relationship.

Article continues after ad

“There have been so many posts made about Frenchie and Kimiko (sorry to make another one) about how ‘three seasons of build-up lead to nothing.’ And how they have ‘randomly thrown away to romantic plot’ they were building towards,” one fan posted on Reddit.

Article continues after ad

“It’s bullsh**. They were always going to be platonic friends. That was where it was building towards. This scene is the conclusion. Yet so many people seem to forget this scene ever happened, or at the very least misinterpreted it.”

The scene in question is from Episode 5, where the pair discuss why their kiss felt weird, drawing the conclusion that they are family instead — therefore surely ruling out any romantic feelings going forward.

Article continues after ad

But one fan disagreed, “Yeah, I get that. But they don’t write it like that. They write it with sexual tension and keep on going back and forth from that to, oh, they’re f**king other people, but that’s weird too. Pick one. Honestly, pick one. I don’t like the in-between.”

“Problem isn’t that Frenchie isn’t banging Kimiko. Problem is, he is banging someone who came outta nowhere. Someone that no one gives the slightest sh** about,” another weighed in.

Article continues after ad

Frenchie has been exploring his sexuality in the latest season of The Boys, starting a relationship with Colin which confirmed that his character is bisexual.

Article continues after ad

Some fans aren’t too pleased with the backlash to this plot point, suggesting that Frenchie has always been bisexual.

“There was never outcry when Frenchie banged that other girl but as soon it’s a guy, homophobia comes out hiding under the ‘There was no build-up, Kimiko is his gf nonsense.’ The build-up was literally in every season Frenchie is bisexual lmao,” one said.

“Having them be friends is just better instead of having the old series trope of friends ending up together.”

For more, check out all The Boys Season 4 theories and all the new Supes in The Boys. You can also remind yourself of the Gen V cast to be prepared for any potential cameos.