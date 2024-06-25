The Boys viewers believe an unexpected supe is hiding within Vought

After examining a small moment in Episode 4, a handful of The Boys Season 4 viewers believe someone who works at Vought is a secret supe.

The Boys Season 4 has introduced a batch of new supes including the super smart Sister Sage and the dangerous unhinged Firecracker.

Along with the regular cast of supes like Homelander, Starlight, and Victoria Neuman, it seemed like every super powered person had been introduced.

However, some viewers believe there could be a secret supe hidden within the walls of Vought International: Ashley.

As one Reddit user wrote, “What if Ashley wasn’t in Homelander’s room just for that ‘pity revenge’ but instead she took some Compound V for herself as well, and all that was just an excuse to cover it up?”

The fan is referring to Ashley Barrett, Vought’s CEO in name only, as Homelander gave her real company power to Sister Sage in order to further his Make America Super Again agenda.

In retaliation for being demoted, Ashley left a floating piece of a poop in Homelander’s toilet and almost got away with it. But she was caught by A-Train when he snuck into the apartment to steal some Compound V for Hughie.

While Ashley’s gross gag can be seen as a small prank against the mighty Homelander, fans in the comments began to speculate that she may have been there to take some Compound V in order to protect herself.

“Honestly it’s the play I’d make if I were trapped working for that nut Homelander and Deep was gunning for me,” one fan commented. “Level the playing field so if that douche tries something you can fry him.”

Another wrote, “I’ve been patiently waiting for Super Ashley to show up. She has to realize at some point that it’s just too risky to be around these maniacs without having any super powers to help her.”

And a third viewer pointed out how the theory has a lot of merit to it because of Ashley’s history with the Seven, writing, “I think it’s logical that she’d seek a back up or a leg up based on shaky ground she’s standing. She’s dead or tortured either way so what’s a momentary pain if you have a chance of gaining powers?”

Between Sister Sage, Homelander, the Deep, Firecracker, and the upcoming Gen V crossover supes, Ashley is greatly outnumbered by homicidal god-like figures.

By taking Compound V, she’d have the chance to develop powers of her own. However, Ashley would be taking a huge risk, as the substance has a higher risk of fatality in adults, so there’s a real chance she could die before receiving any powers.

The Boys Season 4 Episodes 1-4 are streaming on Amazon Prime Video now.

