The Boys fans notice hilarious MCU parody in Season 4 Episode 5 promo

The Boys has another Marvel Cinematic Universe parody in store, as revealed in a new promo for Season 4 Episode 5.

The Boys has established itself as the best superhero TV show to cure your franchise fatigue, presenting Supes as deeply flawed, corrupt, and driven by self-interest and greed.

Homelander himself is often described as an evil Superman, and numerous parodies have poked fun at the ever-growing MCU and DCU, including the in-universe Avengers/Justice League-esque movie, Dawn of The Seven.

This is taken to the next level in the next episode of The Boys, as revealed in a promo shared by IGN.

In the clip, we’re taken to the V52 Expo, where The Deep reveals plans for the Vought Cinematic Universe, Phases 7 through 19 – essentially poking fun at Marvel movies‘ never-ending expansion.

This continues when a Marvel-style flow chart appears on the screen behind, showing all of the upcoming VCU TV shows and movies.

The list includes the ‘Training A-Train’ movie we saw in Season 4 Episode 2, as well as Firecracker: Lord’s Soldier, The Deep: Secrets of Atlantis, and not one but two Tek Knight flicks.

The Boys fans have been enjoying this not-so-subtle roast, with one describing the titles as “hilarious.”

Another quipped, “No wonder the MCU’s quality is hurting with Phase 4, because they trying to catch up with the Vought Cinematic Universe so much.”

“The Phases 7 to 19 announcement made me genuinely laugh because in reality, this is where the MCU is heading,” added a third, while a fourth said, “They clowning the f*ck out of Marvel.”

Prime Video Look familiar?

Over on Reddit, one fan pointed out, “V52 is also a reference to D23, Disney’s expo where they announce projects (which they then quietly cancel, especially Star Wars ones).”

Others are more focused on Homelander, who appears to be unraveling after his Vought lab massacre in Season 4 Episode 4.

“It’s either this season or the next that he finally just flips,” said one, while another commented, “If Sage is scared, I’m scared.” A third wrote, “Sage is gonna struggle to handle Homelander after his passage in the lab. He is even more unhinged.”

The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 drops on Prime Video on June 27.

The Boys Season 4 Episode 5 drops on Prime Video on June 27.