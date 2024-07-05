The Boys fans discover surprisingly wholesome Billy Butcher Easter egg

Despite being absolutely ruthless, Billy Butcher does have a softer side, which fans were reminded of with a sly The Boys Easter egg.

Fans don’t often see Butcher being nice on The Boys, especially not as he’s spent most of Season 4 dying and hallucinating. However, previous seasons have hinted that there was a gentler version of Butcher once upon a time.

Eagle-eyed fans caught sight of that in Season 4 Episode 4 when Butcher was trying to blackmail Firecracker. In a post on The Boys’ subreddit, user vleshkun pointed out that Butcher’s social media icon is his beloved dog, Terror.

Fans on the subreddit relished the discovery, with one saying, “That proves what I always say – No one is all good or all bad.”

“Bro I freaking love that!” another added. “I was just thinking how I hope Terror is doing fine. I loved it when we got to see him in Season 1.”

“I think Butcher has a soft spot for animals. He also let the rabbit run free in the newest episode,” one fan pointed out.

Terror is only seen in a single episode of The Boys. In the series’ lore, the dog has stayed with Butcher’s aunt ever since Becca Butcher’s disappearance.

But Terror is a much more prominent part of the original comics. The fan-favorite bulldog is always at Butcher’s side and is a mostly loyal and friendly dog, aside from being trained to hump anything on command.

Terror does meet an unfortunate fate in the comics, killed under mysterious circumstances just before The Boys make their final attack on Homelander.

Fans can rest easy knowing that Terror isn’t expected to have much of a presence on the show. Showrunner Eric Kripke described shooting his one appearance as “every bit the clusterf*ck I thought it would be” in a 2020 interview, so fans can just enjoy Butcher’s four-legged friend as a fun Easter egg for now.

If you're looking for more The Boys, check out our list of the most shocking moments in The Boys Season 4 so far, and make sure you know all the new supes joining The Boys.