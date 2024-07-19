What is the Red River Institute and why is it important for The Boys Season 5?

There are many key locations in The Boys, but the Red River Institute has only been seen in glimpses here and there. Now, it’s about to become really important, and here’s why.

The Boys Season 4 finale was epic, and full of shocking twists and turns. It leaves the world in a delicate position now, though, with Homelander tightening his grip on America.

We’re sure there’s untold horrors and chaos to come in The Boys Season 5 as the psychotic supe ramps up the violence.

Article continues after ad

And one setting in particular, the Red River Institute, could give Homelander everything he needs for his megalomaniacal mission. Let’s see what it’s all about.

What is the Red River Institute?

The Red River Institute is a group home for supe children who are abandoned or orphaned. But it’s not exactly the nurturing environment you’d want for the vulnerable youth of America.

Amazon

Part of the problem is Vought International are the owners of Red River. And, if we’ve learned anything through the course of four seasons of The Boys, it’s that Vought are not very nice.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The institution was founded in 1965 and has been used as a place to dispose of undesirable, superpowered children ever since. Tragically, many of the children there killed their own families through misuse of their powers.

Who’s been there?

The most notable orphan to spend time at Red River was Victoria Neuman. She was adopted from the institute by Stan Edgar.

Amazon

Victoria Neuman was formerly known as Nadia, before Edgar took her under his wing. It is thought she killed her parents (either accidentally or intentionally) as a child.

Article continues after ad

In the final episode of The Boys Season 4, we see Victoria’s daughter, Zoe, taken to Red River. With her mother ripped in half by Billy Butcher, and Edgar in hiding, Zoe is highly vulnerable now.

Of the other occupants of Red River through the years, Marie Moreau, one of the key Gen V characters, has also spent time there.

Meanwhile, Teddy Stillwell is another character who is housed in the institute, though we’ve not seen him for a while.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here are all the Red River orphans we’ve seen in various shows:

Teddy Stillwell

Mason/”Wall Climbing Kid”

Chelsey W.

Jason B.

Paul H.

William R.

Jastin K.

Patrick T.

Milena C.

Samir

Zoe Neuman

Marie Moreau

Victoria Neuman

Tony

Ghost

Mo-Slo

Boombox

Fang

Kingdom

Aqua Agua

Big

Human Tongue

Picante Balls

Ranch Dressing Cum Squirter

Boobie Face

Flashback

Papers

The Narrator from Diabolical

The majority of the characters we see in The Boys: Diabolical at Red River are murdered by Homelander.

What does it mean for Season 5?

Put simply: Homelander needs an army, and Vought has control of an institute full of disassociated young supes he can manipulate. You see where this is going, right?

Amazon Studios

As if having the might of the US government, the Seven, and the more extremist supes of the world on his side wasn’t enough, Homelander is likely to want all the accomplices he can get as he looks to Make America Super Again.

Article continues after ad

He may look to recruit Zoe now her mother is dead, or maybe he’ll make peace with his former breastmilk rival, Teddy. Whoever joins his side, the theories suggest we’ll be seeing a lot more of Red River in the next installment of The Boys.

Article continues after ad

Until that fifth and final chapter arrives, check out our rundown of all the gnarly deaths in The Boys Season 4 or dive into the most shocking moments so far. You can also take a look at our list of the best superhero TV shows for more of the same.