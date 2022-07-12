The Boys Presents Varsity: Release window, cast, plot & everything we know

Cameron Frew . 1 hour ago

The Boys Presents: Varsity is set to be another raucous addition to Amazon’s hit superhero franchise. Here’s everything we know, from a possible release date, to cast, plot, and other details.

Comic book shows and movies always seem obviously successful in hindsight. It’s maddening to think Marvel’s The Avengers was once considered a gamble, or that people were actually surprised when Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker movie grossed more than $1 billion.

The Boys is another example of “well, duh.” It’s extraordinarily violent, satirizes the pop culture empire of superheroes, and was bingeable in its first season. Amazon greenlit a second season before the first episode even aired, and after three seasons, it’s never been better.

Showrunner Eric Kripke is also extending The Boys franchise to spinoffs: earlier this year, The Boys Presents: Diabolical hit Prime Video, showcasing an anthology of twisted animated stories within the show’s universe; and soon, we’ll have The Boys Presents: Varsity.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a confirmed release date for The Boys Presents: Varsity at the time of writing.

The spinoff entered production in May this year at the University of Toronto, and is set to wrap in October if not by the end of 2022.

Given The Boys Season 4 is shooting in August, as per Karl Urban, it’s likely we can expect Varsity to drop sometime in the first half of 2023 prior to the next chapter of the mainline show.

The Boys Presents Varsity cast: Who’s in it, and will it feature any characters from The Boys?

We do have some official cast details: Patrick Schwarzenegger will star as Golden Boy; Sean Patrick Thomas will play Polarity, after voicing his previously unnamed character in Diabolical; and Marco Pigossi will also star as Doctor Edison Cardosa.

Lizze Broadway will also play Emma Shaw alongside Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, with Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn all starring in undisclosed roles.

Schwarzenegger, who earlier auditioned to play Homelander, told Variety: “This set is really fun, and there’s just a loosey-goosey comedy. It’s kind of like Euphoria meets superheroes.”

Amazon Studios It’s unclear which supes will appear in Varsity.

As for characters from The Boys, we don’t know exactly who will show up, but Kripke has confirmed we’ll see a few established supes rearing their heads – and hopefully their capes.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the showrunner said: “Yeah. Without spoiling anything, I think there will be several very, very cool cameos. Because it’s a Vought-run college, so crossover with Vought characters is inevitable, really.”

The Boys Presents Varsity plot: What is it about?

When the spinoff was originally announced in September 2021, Collider reported it being described by Amazon as “part college show, part Hunger Games – with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys.”

In further news, Varsity has been said to follow “the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes” at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, run by Vought International, “as they put their physical, sexual and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.”

Dynamite Entertainment Varsity will focus on young supes as well as the G-Men.

Varsity will also focus on the G-Men, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s original parody of Marvel’s X-Men, who were briefly mentioned in the first season of The Boys.

The Boys Presents Varsity will have “its own tone and style”

Unlike the speculation and whispers surrounding MCU projects, Kripke has been rather open about what to expect from Varsity.

He explained: “Much like Mork & Mindy spun-off from Happy Days – which is an insane and true fact – our spinoff will exist in the Vought Cinematic Universe, yet have a tone and style all its own.

“It’s our take on a college show, with an ensemble of fascinating, complicated, and sometimes deadly Young Supes. Michele [Fazekas] and Tara [Butters] are stone-cold geniuses, we’re thrilled to have them steer this ship, and grateful to Sony and Amazon for the opportunity. We love this show and can’t wait for you to see it.”

The Boys Presents Varsity: Will it crossover with The Boys?

Yes, The Boys Presents Varsity will crossover with The Boys, as confirmed by Kripke.

He told Deadline: “There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity.

“Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys.

“There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show.”

Kripke also praised MCU architect Kevin Feige as The Boys universe begins to expand.

He said: “I mean, it’s a very different corner of the world and it’s a different concern and thematic but it has been interesting.

“I give Kevin Feige a lot of credit because now that we’re dipping our toe into trying to build a universe and trying to do it well I mean, the amount that you end up trying to not just telling the same mega story, and it’s hard enough to keep one f**king show straight but to try to keep two shows straight, have them each be entertaining and their own animal but they still lock together like Voltron or something is a whole new layer of challenge that.”

The Boys Presents Varsity has already been teased by The Boys

In an episode of Seven on 7 with Cameron Coleman, released by Vought International on YouTube earlier this year in the lead-up to Season 3, the fictitious news host teased the “annual Hero Draft” likely to take place in Varsity.

He says: “It’s almost that time of year again, folks. It’s Vought’s annual Hero Draft.

“In just a few short months, the best and brightest young heroes from Godolkin University will see their dreams come true or come crashing down, as everything they’ve been training for over the past four years all comes down to this.

“It’s all on the line for these collegiate heroes, as lucrative contracts to defend America’s greatest cities are all up for grabs. Alumni Queen Maeve, The Deep, and A-Train were all famously drafted by New York City and The Seven, but this year, which rising stars will go to Miami, Cleveland, and Los Angeles?”

The Boys Presents Varsity trailer: is there a trailer for The Boys spinoff?

Unfortunately, there’s no trailer for The Boys Presents Varsity at the time of writing, nor is there any other footage.

We will update this article upon the release of a trailer and further announcements.