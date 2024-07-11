The Boys leaves fans confused after Episode 7’s biggest death

The Boys surprised fans with a shocking death in its latest episode, but fans aren’t entirely sure how it happened.

The penultimate episode of The Boys Season 4 had more than its share of shocking moments. But perhaps the biggest surprise was the final confrontation between The Deep and his octopus lover, Ambrosius.

Revealing that she is aware of Deep’s trysts with Sister Sage, Ambrosius pleads to salvage their relationship. A furious Deep ignores her, though, shattering her tank and then sitting outside the closet, listening as she slowly suffocates.

But fans on Reddit aren’t necessarily sure about the death. As many have pointed out, they aren’t sure how Ambrosius would have died in the incident in the first place.

“Was I missing something with this? Earlier in the episode, she was out of water and doing fine. But then, all of a sudden, she starts drowning immediately when the glass is shattered?” one fan asked.

Prime Video The Deep’s octopus lover Ambrosius met a tragic end in Season 4 of The Boys.

And they’re right. Just a few scenes before her death, Ambrosius is seen lounging on The Deep’s bed while he reads poetry to her. Ambrosius seems to be fine during the scene, shortly before The Deep returns her to her tank.

But fortunately, science has the answer for us. According to the website Octopus Help, an octopus cannot survive out of water for long, with some only surviving for a few minutes. While some species can breathe through their skin, it’s less effective than when their gills extract oxygen from the water.

We don’t know how long Ambrosius was on the bed with The Deep (though it’s implied they are sharing a post-coital moment), so it’s possible she had only been out of the water briefly or that Deep was keeping her hydrated somehow.

Regardless of what ultimately happened, it doesn’t look like Ambrosius’ death is a plot hole but rather an unfortunate reality of octopus biology.

