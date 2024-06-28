The Boys fans convinced big Joe Kessler twist is coming in Season 4

The Boys fans believe the show will reveal a big twist about Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character, Joe Kessler, in Season 4.

Portrayed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Joe Kessler first appeared at the start of Season 4 as one of Butcher’s old allies and contacts at the CIA.

Though they hadn’t seen each other in over a decade, the pair quickly agreed to a behind-the-scenes team up, one that would hopefully result in a speedier takedown of Homelander.

Thus far, setbacks have hindered their efforts, with Butcher most notably pulling the plug on plans to incapacitate Ryan and forcibly pull him from Homelander’s clutches.

But fans of the TV show have other concerns when it comes to Butcher’s partnership with Joe Kessler. Many don’t believe the latter is anything more than a hallucination.

Twitter/X user DesiNerd reignited the discussion in a post after seeing Season 4 Episode 5. The user said of Kessler’s latest appearance, “I was in doubt but now I am 100% sure that Joe Kessler in #TheBoys is the imagination of Billy Butcher.”

Another fan in the thread agreed, saying Kessler is a “hallucination from Butcher,” evidenced by the fact that no other character has interacted with the CIA operative.

This theory has repeatedly cropped up in the last couple of weeks, with one person on Reddit comparing the Kessler scenes to Butcher’s imaginary conversations with his deceased wife, Becca.

It is rather suspicious that a CIA agent never gets interrupted by phone calls and is seemingly available whenever his old friend needs him.

There’s also the ongoing mystery surrounding Butcher’s V-induced illness. While the sickness is supposedly killing him, the Compound V he took in a desperate attempt at a cure-all may have given him powers that manifest in strange ways.

As such, the supposed powers may also be the cause of his presumed Joe Kessler hallucinations.