The Boys’ Jack Quaid trolled Star Wars fans for Scream role

The Boys star Jack Quaid has revealed a secret Reddit account he used to prepare for Scream 5, where he would troll Star Wars fans about their opinions on The Last Jedi.

While The Boys Season 3 gets off to a chaotic start on Amazon Prime, series lead Jack Quaid has opened up about his role in this year’s fifth Scream movie. To prepare for his role as a fandom-obsessed geek Quaid used a secret Reddit account to understand just how passionate fans can be.

One intense fandom the actor brushed paths with was the Star Wars fanbase and Quaid quickly learned how ferocious fans can become.

Advertisement

Jack Quaid trolls Reddit users: “The Last Jedi RUINED Star Wars!”

Twitter user @Cade_Onder brought Quaid’s Reddit antics to light, praising the actor’s commitment to his role in Scream 5: “Apparently to prepare for Scream 5, Jack Quaid made an in-character Reddit account for his character in the movie… I f**king love this LMFAO.”

Read More: Jurassic World Dominion review – Roaring end to the series

Now Quaid has clarified how he “actually loved” The Last Jedi, as opposed to his Scream 5 character.

🔪For the record: Unlike Richie I actually loved TLJ and the people who came to it’s defense after I posted this warmed my nerd-heart. #Stabhead #Richie #Scream @ScreamMovies https://t.co/HvLqNePL8G — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) June 6, 2022

The thread posted on The Last Jedi’s subreddit details how Quaid (in character) thought that Rian Johnson’s sequel was a disappointment. Quaid wrote to the fanbase: “I know this gets ‘too much hate’ but cmon this just isn’t what Star Wars is.”

Advertisement

“I didn’t watch a Star Wars movie to think about ‘grey’ areas of the force. I don’t want to ‘let the past die.’ I love the original trilogy!”

While The Last Jedi debate still rages on to this day, Star Wars fans are currently enjoying Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+.