The Boys and Invincible crossover could happen “someday”

Invincible Season 3 is on the way, and amid his teases for what’s coming for our boy Mark Grayson, creator Robert Kirkman has revealed some sort of crossover with The Boys isn’t off the table.

Invincible Season 3 will see Mark get a new costume for what promises to be an even darker and more intense installment of his superhero adventures. That’s a high bar given what we’ve seen so far, but we don’t doubt Kirkman one bit.

Alongside Invincible’s success, Amazon Prime Video continues to see The Boys grow and grow. Both subversive, supe-related TV shows, some sort of melding of their universes would be huge – and Kirkman says there have been discussions.

“There have been some chats,” he tells Variety when asked about Homelander and Omni-Man coming face-to-face. “It does seem like a fun thing. You got to see Homelander and Omni-Man fighting in Mortal Kombat 1. That was cool. I think that’s something people would be interested in. Maybe someday we do something exciting, but there’s no plans as of yet.”

That’s definitely not a ‘No’, and the mention of it being something that has come up raises eyebrows. Both universes have grown massively since premiering. The Boys has spawned several spin-offs, beginning with The Boys: Diabolical, then Gen V, The Boys: Mexico and Vought Rising.

Invincible just has the mainline animated series for now, but a live-action film is still in development. As Kirkman points out, they’ve both been involved in Mortal Kombat, letting fans properly debate who’s ultimately stronger.

There are a lot of hurdles to making something like this happen, since they’re totally different stories and universes, existing in different mediums at present. But the potential is there, and fans on both sides would no doubt love to see it happen.

