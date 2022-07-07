The Boys finale predictions, from Starlight’s death to Homelander’s mother

Cameron Frew . 45 minutes ago

The Boys Season 3 finale will bring the new series to a close with “scorched Earth, shock and awe, blood and bone” and a few surprises. Here are our predictions for Episode 8.

All bets have been off since the opening episode of The Boys Season 3, in which a supe exploded out of another man’s penis.

In the following episodes, a charred Stormfront “Million Dollar Babied her self”, Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) gave themselves powers, they fought Homelander (Antony Starr), and that’s before we get to Herogasm and everything going on with Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).

The good news: we know there’s going to be a Season 4, so expect a few loose ends waiting to be tied up. The bad news: the final episode of Season 3 hits Prime Video on Friday, July 8, so we’ll likely be waiting another year to find out the answers.

Predictions for The Boys Season 3 finale

The stage has been set for a violent face-off at Vought Tower, with loyalties and loves up in the air heading into the finale.

In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Eric Kripke described the season finale as “very ambitious… just because we pulled off like the biggest fight scene we’ve ever done, and that was really hard. But [Herogasm] is up there. This was so hard to film. It was so difficult.”

Who will survive, who will die, and else will happen in the last episode? These are our predictions.

Starlight will die saving Hughie

Amazon Studios Will Starlight die saving Hughie?

Season 3 kicked off with Starlight/Annie January (Erin Moriarty) publicly dating Hughie, which became easy ammunition for Homelander in their brief PR-ordered relationship.

Having grown tired of being the weaker of the two, Hughie took temporary Compound V which granted him enhanced strength and the ability to teleport, to the desperate ire of Starlight. They eventually broke up, with Starlight telling Hughie that the V brought out the selfish, power-hungry person in him all along.

As the supes descend on Vought for a fight with Homelander and possibly Soldier Boy, Hughie will likely be on the juice. However, if he isn’t able to overcome Homelander, it’s easy to see a tragedy unfold where Starlight sacrifices herself to save him, despite his wrongs of late. That, and there’s Homelander’s anger at Starlight outing him as a psychopath on her livestream.

Whether he’d stop taking V or inject the permanent stuff afterwards is another matter altogether.

Frenchie will die and Kimiko will speak

Amazon Studios Will Frenchie die in the finale, and could we see Kimiko speak?

Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) have been through a lot in Season 3. After she was hit by one of Soldier Boy’s radioactive blasts, Kimiko lost her powers – and she was delighted, with her and Frenchie sharing a kiss, a dance, and planning to shoot off into the Marseilles sunset.

However, when Frenchie is kidnapped, Kimiko is distressed at the prospect of not being able to save him should any harm befall him in the future. She asks Starlight to get her a vial of permanent Compound V to restore her powers.

Kimiko losing Frenchie despite having powers would be the ultimate irony at this point, and it’d probably be the inciting incident for her first words spoken aloud. That, and Capone was missing from the cast’s Season 4 announcement.

The Deep will get dumped

Amazon Studios We can likely expect a breakup between The Deep and Cassandra.

Will The Deep (Chace Crawford) have sex with another octopus? Most likely. Will he sweet talk some other sea life? Almost definitely. Will his girlfriend Cassandra (Katy Breier) eventually hang him out to dry after his efforts to let a squid “taste her”? We hope so.

The Deep has been on quite the trajectory. He was once exiled from The Seven after sexually assaulting Starlight, joined the “Church of the Collective” which definitely didn’t rip into scientology, and managed to worm his way back into the team with the conniving, savvy help of his partner.

She’s been crucial to keeping him in Homelander’s good books, but Herogasm saw him indulge his suck-job fetish, and his appetite for calamari has only surged ever since. This should push Cassandra over the edge in the finale.

Butcher takes permanent Compound V, paving the way for a villain arc

Amazon Studios Butcher could take permanent Compound V in The Boys Season 3 finale.

Maeve gave Butcher temporary V early in Season 3. He’s since become a bit addicted, relishing being able to face off against supes, in turn plaguing Hughie with the need to shoot up before any and all scuffles.

His laser vision showdown with Homelander at Herogasm was one of the best moments of the show, and it’s clear they’re going to fight once more in the finale. Will Butcher manage to beat Homelander, will Homelander lose his powers after being blasted by Soldier Boy, or will Homelander take Butcher’s life?

Our prediction: Butcher will push himself to the brink for one last fight with Homelander, breaking the Compound V threshold that Starlight warned him about, and the only way to save him will be a permanent injection of Compound V. This will work, but it could pave the way for Butcher to go mad with power in Season 4.

Ryan will get a visit from Homelander

Amazon Studios We’ll likely see Ryan again before Season 3 ends.

We last saw Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) in the third episode of Season 3, which started with Butcher as something of a father figure to him after the death of Becca (Shantel VanSanten) in Season 2.

However, amid a hangover from temporary Compound V and his search for a supe-killing weapon, he loses temper and blames Ryan for Becca’s death.

In Episode 7, we saw Victoria Neuman hand Homelander an address: “715 County, Highway 2, Alrich, MN, 56434.” He didn’t react angrily, so it seems probable that it’s the location of Ryan – who’s his son and a powerful supe-in-the-making, by the way.

Stormfront is revealed to be Homelander’s mother

Amazon Studios Could Stormfront be Homelander’s mother in The Boys Season 3 finale?

Firstly, get your “eww” out. That’s better. As you’ll remember, Homelander lasering Stormfront’s breasts in Season 2 was the beginning of a racy relationship between the pair, full of sex, violence, and white supremacy.

She was burnt to a crisp by Ryan’s heat vision, after which she was publicly outed as a Nazi. Homelander was heartbroken over what happened to her, and continued to visit her in hospital where she was held on life support, until she killed herself by biting off her own tongue.

Now, we know Homelander is Soldier Boy’s son after he “beat his meat into a cup” in the ’80s, with Jonah Vogelbaum (John Doman) then using his sperm to create Homelander. If Vought was going to use anyone’s frozen eggs at that point, surely it’d be Stormfront’s? It would also explain his ability to fly, and be cripplingly icky.

Victoria Neuman will die, and Stan Edgar will return

Amazon Studios Homelander may have a bone to pick with Stan Edgar in The Boys Season 3 finale.

Season 3 began with Hughie working for Neuman (Claudia Doumit), hunting down supes the “right” way and giving out contracts to Butcher et al. However, as we already knew, Neuman is a supe with the ability to pop people’s heads like balloons.

Hughie eventually ditched Neuman, and she betrayed Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) in favor of keeping Vought under super-powered control. “All these years you weren’t protecting me; I was protecting you… I have to look out for Zoe,” she told him as he was escorted out.

Neuman could incur the wrath of Homelander after the Soldier Boy twist in Episode 7, and it’s likely we’ll see Homelander confront Edgar over the true nature of his origin. With public opinion set to tumble, he could ask Edgar for help – or there’s the alternative.

Homelander burns Vought down and leaves the team in ashes

Amazon Studios Homelander has become more unhinged throughout Season 3.

Homelander was initially shackled by blackmail coming out of Season 2, with Maeve (Dominique McElligott) and Starlight threatening to release the infamous plane video from the first season.

The penny then dropped: Homelander doesn’t need to fear the public perception of him, nor is he scared of the consequences of being ejected from The Seven. He’s the most powerful superhero on the face of the planet, and even Soldier Boy, Butcher, and Hughie together couldn’t take him down.

So, what if he goes through with his threat? What if the finale culminates with Homelander destroying Vought Tower and beginning his reign of terror. “Scorched Earth,” in other words.

The Boys Season 3 finale hits Prime Video on Friday, July 8.