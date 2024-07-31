The Boys fans worried Homelander will suffer ‘lame’ Game of Thrones death

The Boys fans are concerned Homelander will experience a ‘lame’ death echoing one of Game of Thrones’ most divisive moments, coming after one actor’s comments went viral.

The Boys is set to end its journey with the upcoming Season 5, but before it concludes, many viewers want to see Homelander meet a bloody fate.

While fans are excited to watch the carnage, some comments made by Karen Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko, have raised more than a few eyebrows.

When TV Guide asked the cast to describe their character’s perfect death, Fukuhara responded, “I will say I want like the Arya Stark moment. You know when she defeats the White Walker and nobody expected that, so perhaps, maybe Homelander can be taken out by Kimiko.

“I don’t know, that would be a good death, like if I’m going to take him out, I would be willing to die.”

Fans were quick to voice their opposition to this scenario, with one posting on X/Twitter, “Why would you want to recreate the worst moment of GOT.”

Another viewer commented, “Lol what. That’s what most GoT fans agree was one of the worst moments.”

And a third fan explained why Homelander dying in this manner would make no sense for his character, “This is a horrible idea, it has always been Butcher vs Homelander, Butcher has to be the one to do it. Being inspired by Season 8 of GoT is NOT a good thing.”

Arya Stark’s killing of the Night King is seen as one of the worst moments of Game of Thrones because it robbed Jon Snow of the natural ending to his character arc.

Jon was set up to be the Night King’s antithesis from the beginning of the series; Jon pledged his life to save the realm while the Night King actively worked to kill everyone and replace them with White Walkers.

However, during the final battle with the walkers in Season 8 Episode 3, Arya was the one who struck the final blow by stabbing the king in the neck.

This decision wasn’t well-received, with many GoT fans believing they were robbed of the long-awaited confrontation between Jon and the Night King.

The Boys has spent four seasons hyping up the rivalry between Homelander and Billy Butcher. So, if Butcher is not the one to deliver the final blow, much like Game of Thrones, it could earn the similarly poor reputation.

The Boys Seasons 1-4 are streaming on Prime Video now.