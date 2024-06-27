The Boys fans think this Season 4 character is a shapeshifter in disguise

Fans have already picked Hughie’s mom as The Boys’ most unsympathetic character, but one fan has floated a theory that they could possibly be a shapeshifter.

Daphne Campbell’s debut in The Boys Season 4 was a huge surprise, as she’d only been referred to in the past, having walked out on their family when Hughie was still a child.

This led to a Reddit post on The Boys’ subreddit, where fans were discussing how little they cared for Daphne. But one fan had a pointed suggestion that took into account the many leaks Season 4 has already had.

Warning, potential spoilers for The Boys Season 4 follow.

Prime Video One Reddit fan theory suggests Hughie’s mom is more than she seems.

“What if his mom is actually the shapeshifter?” user DemocraticEjaculate suggested. “Not doppelgänger but the one depicted in the trailer? I also think that super ends up being used to frame starlight”

The Starlight impersonator is referencing a possible earlier leak, which suggested that Hughie would be tricked into proposing to and sleeping with a shapeshifter impersonating Starlight.

The leak suggests The Boys will see a shapeshifter transform into multiple people before eventually replacing Starlight. If the theory is true, Daphne is possibly a shapeshifter using the form to get closer to Hughie.

We don’t know what will happen with Daphne or her relationship with Hughie. Her decision to inject the brain-dead Hugh with Compound V had disastrous consequences, leaving Hugh with both superpowers and dementia.

This led to Hughie having to euthanize his dad in Episode 5 before he did more damage with his newfound superpowers. While Hughie and Daphne seemed to come to a sort of peace during Hugh’s hospitalization, the strain of his death is sure to take its toll on them.

Of course, this assumes it’s the real Daphne and not a shapeshifter, as the theory suggests. Fans will just have to wait for as Season 5 plays out to find out who if Daphne is really who she says she is.

