The Boys fans remember Homelander’s most “f**ked up” scene before Season 4

Fans eager for the fourth season of The Boys are revisiting the series so far, and they think they’ve found the worst thing Homelander ever did.

Ahead of The Boys Season 4, fans are revisiting Season 3, Episode 2, The Only Man in the Sky. Fittingly, most people remember this moment because it features Homelander’s famous Only Man in the Sky speech.

The setup is that Homelander is out to begrudgingly save someone from jumping off a roof as part of his big “birthday save,” a marketing ploy by Vought to promote the hero. But, while half-heartedly attempting the save, Homelander learns that Stormfront has committed suicide.

It’s a blow to his ego, not only because of his complicated relationship with Stormfront, but because he views it as her ruining his birthday. Embarrassed and frustrated, Homelander pettily demands the woman he was trying to save instead jump to her death, telling her there is no god and he’s “the only man in the sky.”

Fans on The Boys’ subreddit definitely agree that the moment is one of the darkest in the series. It was shared by serialkiller24, who said, “I think this was more f***ed up than the Flight 37 scene in season 1.”

Most do at least enjoy the moment for its writing, as a large chunk of the comments are just various quotes. While the scene is definitely dark, it is also a prime example of just how good Antony Starr is in the Homelander role.

“Antony Starr is absolutely brilliant as Homelander.” one fan said. “Saw this post and had to watch the scene ASAP.”

“That scene was the worst for me, nothing in that show, no amount of gore can amount to even a fraction of uncomfortable I felt at that scene”

Fans will have a chance to see if The Boys can top this moment in Season 4 of The Boys, which already promises a much more unhinged and brutal Homelander than we’ve ever seen before.

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13. In the meantime, check out how the Gen V timeline ties into the season and all The Boys seasons, ranked. You can also take a look at the new TV shows headed to streaming this month.