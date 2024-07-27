The Boys fans are divided over the “hypocrisy” of newly-announced spinoff

Although The Boys Season 4 might be over, the future of the series is only growing thanks to a new spinoff announced at SDCC.

During The Boys panel at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that a new spinoff is currently in development, titled Vought Rising.

The superhero show would be a prequel, exploring Soldier Boy‘s early years as a hero in the ’50s. Jensen Ackles will be reprising the role, alongside Aya Cash, who played the Nazi antagonist Stormfront.

While the news of the new TV show might be pleasing to many fans, there are some who aren’t too impressed with the continued expansion of The Boys universe. An expansion they think is made worse by the show’s mockery of the MCU in the past.

As one Reddit user wrote: “As much as I love both actors and enjoyed watching the characters they played…..what are we doing here? Gen V I get (I even love that show), but a prequel spinoff in the 1950s? They’re becoming the very thing they mocked. I don’t wanna hear any MCU slander from them anymore lol.”

“I have mixed feelings about this, it seems like Amazon and Sony just want to milk it as much as possible,” said another.

“How ironic that in the new season they made fun of Marvel with Vought’s cinematic universe timeline, but here we are with another spinoff from The Boys,” said a third.

In the past, the show has created countless fake TV shows and movies in-universe. But its biggest dig came in Season 4 Episode 5, in which a fake Vought expo announced a slew of upcoming new movies for the Supes, mimicking the very real D23 expo.

However, in reality, The Boys is just as guilty in trying to capitalize on its gains. Alongside Vought Rising, there are multiple spinoffs in the works, including Gen V Season 2 and The Boys: Mexico.

But not everyone is bothered by the unfolding lore in The Boys. In fact, they’re happy for more.

“This is f**king so good man, I don’t want to hear about the hypocrisy of spin-offs idgaf,” said one user. “A Soldier Boy spinoff was free money. Everyone loves him. He’s a fantastic character and I cannot wait.”

Another added: “I know they mock the premise but I am down for an expanded universe. Why wouldn’t we want more of the content we like? Especially if it’s quality.”

“I really don’t get this criticism,” said another. “Having spin offs isn’t ‘becoming the thing you mocked’ lol. As long as it’s still a well told story with substance and something to say, then I want more.”

