The Boys fans claim the show “peaked” with Season 3 showdown

As fans continue to watch The Boys Season 4, a handful of them have claimed the show peaked with a certain showdown in Season 3.

While The Boys Season 4 has delivered some of the show’s grossest moments so far, some fans believe the show truly peaked one season earlier.

The third season showcased a constant power struggle between Homelander and Billy Butcher, which came to a head in Season 3, Episode 6, ‘Herogasm.’

Herogasm is seen as one of Season 3’s top five shocking moments, and for good reason. It features an epic showdown between Butcher, Homelander, Solider Boy, and an unexpected member of The Boys.

Article continues after ad

The majority of Herogasm centers around an orgy thrown by the TNT Twins, Solider Boy’s teammates on Payback who betrayed him and turned him over to the Russians, who then imprisoned him in cryosleep.

Hughie, Butcher, and Solider Boy traveled to the TNT Twins’ house, where they discovered a host of superheroes engaging in incredibly kinky sexual acts with one another and some local humans.

Article continues after ad

While the superpower orgy was a sight to behold, the true highlight came towards the end of the episode as Homelander, Solider Boy, Butcher, and a naked Hughie hopped up on Temp-V engaged in a harrowing fight.

Article continues after ad

The three-on-one fight was the first time viewers got to see Homelander in a vulnerable position. Solider Boy was moments away from blasting him with his depowering chest laser before he got away.

Many fans believe the show may have shown its best hand with this fight, as one fan posted, “Literally where The Boys peaked,” with another commenting, “Crazy goosebumps moment.”

Another viewer wrote, “Honestly I don’t think Boys will ever beat this episode. Everything about this was perfect and all the Herogasm was just a distraction for the Ultimate Showdown.”

A third fan explained why the sequence still reigns supreme over other bloody fights in the show, “Most goated fight ever. Probably the first time Homelander has gotten the taste of defeat. That the people he thought were his equals or weak turned out to be stronger than him. Homelander’s ego was challenged in that moment because he was like ‘oh shit’ they can hurt me.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Herogasm’s final fight reminded fans that Homelander could die despite his immense power, which is why the moment has stuck with so many fans years later.

For more on The Boys, check out our guides on Black Noir’s return, the meaning behind Mother’s Milk’s nickname, and how the Gen V timeline fits in. You can also check out our list of the best superhero series, as well as the new TV shows hitting streaming this month.