The Boys creator wants another big Supernatural cameo

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke is hoping for a big cameo – and it’d be another Supernatural reunion.

Season 3 of The Boys featured several cameos. It began in Episode 1, with Charlize Theron playing Stormfront in The Dawn of the Seven after the actual character was outed as a Nazi.

As well as brief appearances from Seth Rogen and Paul Reiser, there was also the parody of Gal Gadot’s infamous Imagine video, including the likes of Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Elizabeth Banks, Kumail Nanjiani, Aisha Tyler, and Rose Byrne.

However, Season 3’s best casting coup was Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy, essentially the show’s bigoted, violent twist on Captain America. If the creator has his way, there’ll be another Supernatural appearance on the way.

The Boys showrunner wants a cameo with Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki

Following Ackles debut, Kripke is adding another Winchester to the mix in Season 4: Jeffrey Dean Morgan has officially joined the cast, but the showrunner isn’t done with his Supernatural stars just yet.

In an interview with Variety, Kripke said he wants Jared Padalecki, aka Sam Winchester, to appear in The Boys.

Warner Bros. Could we see a full reunion of the Winchesters?

“I would love a Jared cameo! He’s always welcome on the show. Up to now, the guy is on a network show that has however many episodes – like, a lot more than eight,” he said.

“So he’s working all year and now he’s producing his spinoff and he’s got a whole empire going on over there. He’s been a busy man. And it’s been hard to even figure out any time that he’s free. But if he was free and found himself currently unemployed, I would put him on The Boys in a heartbeat.”

Ackles is also keen for a reunion with his former onscreen brother, but he said: “As I think we all know, Jared’s pretty busy starring in his own show [Walker], producing a spinoff of that show. He’s certainly got his hands full.”

It’s currently unclear who Morgan will play in Season 4, but he’s said to be a recurring guest star going forward.

You can find out more about The Boys Season 4 here.