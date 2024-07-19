The Boys only has 5 characters who have appeared in every episode

As of Season 4’s conclusion, only five characters in The Boys have featured in every single episode.

Similar to other ensemble TV series, not all characters get screen time in every episode of Amazon’s superhero show. But the end of Season 4 reduced the number of heroes and villains who have made appearances in every single episode to date.

A certain absence in The Boys’ Season 4 finale means that only five characters still have their perfect streaks, and some fans have expressed surprise at one member of The Seven’s consistent appearances.

As pointed out by Reddit user ArthurReeves397, the following have featured in every episode of the series: Billy Butcher, Hughie Campbell, Homelander, Starlight, and The Deep.

Notably, A-Train’s conspicuous absence in the Season 4 conclusion disrupted his long-running streak. It’s worth noting, though, that a glimpse of his canceled movie and The Seven portrait do appear in small scenes.

Amazon Studios

Many fans responding to the Reddit post aren’t upset that A-Train no longer sits on this list. After all, his disappearing act suggests he’s somewhere safe and sound, which is all anyone can ask for after Homelander learned of A-Train’s betrayal.

In response to one person saying they were awaiting A-Train’s arrival in the finale, another user said, “no, he is safer off-screen.”

Someone else agreed and chimed in with, “If the camera isn’t filming them, then they’ll be safe.”

That The Deep counts among the characters who’ve appeared in every The Boys episode has surprised some viewers.

“Genuinely surprised that they always found a way to give The Peak (The Deep) at least 1 scene per episode, 32 times in a row,” a user wrote.

Another person agreed and commented, “I swear I haven’t seen The Deep in every episode of the show. I refuse to believe it lol.”

The Deep may have seemed less present in Seasons 2 and 3, yet the show kept him active with side plots exploring his publicity stunt redemption arc.

It’ll be interesting to see which of these five characters keep up their streak in The Boys Season 5.