All eyes are on what the supes get up to next, but The Boys fans won’t let this major “fumble” be forgotten ahead of Season 4.

The Boys Season 4 will be on our screens from tomorrow, and it’s got some huge questions to answer, like Homelander’s fate and how on earth Black Noir is logically returning.

However, some fans have sent out a reminder about the show’s biggest “fumble”: the moment Butcher, Hughie, and Soldier Boy nearly nailed Homelander in Season 3.

“Before Season 4 starts, I just want to remind everyone that this is one of the biggest fumbles in jumping history,” one posted on Reddit. It’s a direct link to a scene from the infamous Herogasm episode, where Butcher and Solider Boy have Homelander exactly where they want him after an epic battle.

Article continues after ad

“This was perfect, just perfect. Homie’s first real fight and they were so close to packing him up. Tragic, and it gets more tragic the more I think about it.”

Article continues after ad

A second agreed, “Right up there with the Avengers trying to take Thanos’s gauntlet off,” while a third added, “And this is one of the things I liked that the series did that the comic didn’t was nerf Homelander down just enough so that there are supes who can give him a legitimate fight.”

Another weighed in, “I hated that there wasn’t a catalyst in this scene that would help Homelander escape. All three are just about to defeat him but Homelander just decided he didn’t want to be there anymore and flew off. Other than that, this might’ve been the best episode in the entire series.”

Article continues after ad

Despite frustration that a three-on-one match couldn’t end with Homelander being taken down once and for all, what would The Boys be without him? Especially given the Season 4 plot points to come and Season 5 confirmed.

Not only was it revealed in Season 3 that Solider Boy is actually Homelander’s son — making the fight even more intense — but the finale ends with Homelander killing a Starlight supporter in front of a crowd. Even though he’s set to stand trial in the fourth chapter, he’s got more fans than ever before.

Article continues after ad

But that doesn’t mean Butcher is down and out (even if he has got months to live). As we said in our Season 4 review, “Even though the foundational battle is getting tiring, there are enough surprises to keep this beast going.”

Article continues after ad

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13, 2024. You can also learn how the Gen V timeline ties in and what you need to remember from the Gen V finale. And while you’re there, be sure to check out our roundup of the best superhero TV shows.