The Boys’ Ashley star teases “humiliating” powers for Season 5

Ashley is set to undergo a major transformation in The Boys Season 5 – and while she’ll definitely be stronger, her powers will be a bit “humiliating.”

The Boys Season 4’s ending left a lot of unanswered questions; where have Hughie and the rest of the crew been taken, is Butcher still dying, and how will Ryan cope after that death?

Notably, things went haywire for Ashley. After Homelander outed Victoria Neuman on live TV, he asked her to draw up a list of Vought employees who had dirt on the Seven; he even called her a “good girl.”

Article continues after ad

However, The Deep then pointed out that Ashley knows more about their misdeeds than anyone – so she should be added to the hit list.

Prime Video

Thankfully, Ashley was eavesdropping, and she had insurance: an emergency dose of Compound V (considerably more volatile and dangerous than Temp V), which causes her scalp to agonizingly ripple and bubble. Surprisingly, she wasn’t seen for the rest of the finale.

Article continues after ad

She’ll return in Season 5, and according to star Colby Minifie, it’s going to be diabolical (and embarrassing).

Article continues after ad

“As we’ve seen, when V first enters your body, the historic visual on the show is that it enters your bloodstream and things start happening in your blood, and it takes over your body,” she explained to Variety.

“So what we’re hinting at is something’s going to happen! We don’t know if she survives or dies, but I have pitched some things of what her superpower could be – they’re all humiliating. I don’t know what they’re gonna do, or how they’ll see that to fruition. But it will be something crazy.”

Article continues after ad

Make sure you check out our full recap of The Boys Season 4 Episode 8, and find out everything we know about The Boys Season 5 so far. You can also read our ranking of the best superhero TV shows ever made.