Not one but two major superhero properties “predicted” the Donald Trump assassination attempt over the weekend, with The Boys and Captain America: Brave New World featuring eerily similar scenarios.

The former US President was at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening (July 13) when gunshots were fired by a man now identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

While Trump escaped without serious harm, the attack left an audience member dead and two injured, before Crooks was killed by a Secret Service sniper.

Though normally such significant world events are predicted by The Simpsons, in this case, it’s The Boys and Captain America: Brave New World that appear to have foreshadowed the incident.

As for The Boys, Season 4 of Eric Kripke’s superhero series mirrors real-life events more than ever before, with Homelander serving as the show’s version of Trump.

In the latest episode, The Boys uncover The Seven’s plans to have President-elect Robert Singer assassinated, with a gunman hired to take him out on January 6 – the same date MAGA supporters stormed Washington DC’s Capitol building.

Even the finale title, ‘Assassination Run’, alludes to the events of the weekend. No doubt this is just an odd coincidence, but it’s caught the attention of a number of fans, who have also pointed to another scene.

In The Boys Season 4 Episode 1, Homelander and Sister Sage order the rest of The Seven to show their loyalty by killing Todd and a number of other Supe supporters.

A-Train is then made to dump their bodies in the crowd of a Homelander vs Starlighter rally, with the news reporting that the latter group left “three innocent patriots dead.”

Sharing a clip of the scene on X/Twitter, one wrote, “This Trump sh*t is wild… Reminds me of this episode of The Boys though.” Another said, “All this recent Trump news seems like it’s copying a recently aired episode of The Boys.”

Another highlighted the fact that Homelander took a hit to the ear in Season 3, writing, “At the end of the third season of The Boys, Homelander is hit by a blow to the ear that causes bleeding, while Trump is shown with blood next to his ear.”

But there’s a more direct parallel to the Trump assassination attempt in the Captain America: Brave New World trailer.

In the teaser, which dropped just one day before the Trump rally, a crowd member shoots at Harrison Ford’s newly elected President Ross.

It’s no surprise this has caught the attention of Marvel fans, with one writing on X/Twitter, “In the trailer that released yesterday for the new Captain America movie the President played by Harrison Ford is shot by an assassin that is being mind controlled.

“Kind of a weird coincidence considering what happened to Donald Trump today.”

Another said, “Did anyone watch the new Captain America Brave New World trailer? It shows an assassination attempt on the president and Captain America tells the president ‘your circle has been compromised’. Then all this happens with Trump, what a coincidence.”

While these examples are clearly coincidental, it’s left some spectators arguing that they’re predictive programming – a conspiracy theory claiming that the government, the Illuminati, or the elites are using mass media as a method of mind control.

This is done by sending out hidden messages to brainwash viewers and make us more accepting of planned events in the future.

As said by one X/Twitter user, “No one has ever gotten the idea to shoot a president (or presidential candidate) before, until The Boys and Captain America 4… predictive programming much?”

Captain America: Brave New World drops in cinemas on February 14, 2025, while The Boys Season 4 finale arrives on July 18, 2024. In the meantime, check out our theories for The Boys Season 4, the most shocking moments in The Boys Season 4, and other TV shows streaming this month.