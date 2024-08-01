The Boyfriend ‘bonus episode’ revealed by Netflix – and it’s coming this week

Netflix’s same-sex dating show The Boyfriend has been a surprise hit, and fans want more. Good news – it’s coming, and in a matter of days.

Dropping on the streaming service in early July, Japanese reality dating TV show The Boyfriend saw nine male contestants live in a villa for the summer, tasked with running a coffee truck. The end result? Find a boyfriend by the time you leave.

The basic format might sound familiar (hello, Love Island), but Netflix users have been desperate for more since it ended. There’s good news on that front, with a ‘bonus episode’ coming to the platform on August 3.

Article continues after ad

Like other classic dating shows before it, the bonus episode will take the form of a reunion, filling viewers in on what’s happened since the cast finished filming the show.

Even before the reunion airs – and we don’t yet know what tea will be spilled – The Boyfriend went down a storm with reality TV fans.

Article continues after ad

“If you haven’t seen The Boyfriend on Netflix, *slams hands on table* go watch it,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing: “Wow! Japan’s gay dating show The Boyfriend has entered top 10 shows in Netflix Philippines.

Article continues after ad

“Honestly I cried when each of the boys was leaving the Green House in the last episode.”

The so-called Green House was a key part of the original series, acting as a diary room for contestants to admit their true feelings about crushes that developed in the villa.

“Netflix Japan’s THE BOYFRIEND is refreshing,” one fan explained. “We’re so used to the aggressiveness of gay man’s behavior in the West, but in Japan seeing them slowly fall in love and express themselves in such restrained but emotionally deep way is so beautiful to watch.”

Article continues after ad

Critics have also piled on the praise, with The Review Geek dubbing it as one of the best reality dating shows of 2024.

Article continues after ad

Louis Staples at the BBC added the series is “wholesome,” and praised for “showing the nuance of gay relationships.”

With the reunion episode only a few days away, here’s who we’re expecting to make an appearance:

Dai (22), university student

Ikuo (22), food service worker

Shun (23), artist

Kazuto (27), cuisine chef

Ryota (28), model and barista

Alan (29), Brazilian IT employee

Taeheon (24), Korean designer

Gensei (34), Taiwanese hair and make-up artist

Usak (36), go-go dancer

The original 10 episodes of The Boyfriend are available to stream now. You can also check out which Love is Blind couples are still married, how to watch Love Island UK, and new TV shows streaming this month.