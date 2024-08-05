The Boyfriend fans convinced one broken-up couple are “still in love”

We finally know what couples are still together after The Boyfriend reunion, and a fan-favorite couple has parted ways. However, some are convinced the pair are “still in love.”

It’s never easy letting go of couples you’ve invested in if they decide to split… just look at any of our favorite rom-coms. In reality TV, things hurt even more – especially if we learn they’ve split on camera.

That’s exactly what’s happened for Netflix‘s surprise hit dating show The Boyfriend, with its reunion airing globally on August 3. Only one couple – Dai and Shun – are still together, with the final episodes revealing a heartbreaking split between Kazuto and Alan.

The pair have revealed that they are “still good friends,” but that doesn’t mean all fans are buying the same story.

“Just watched the reunion, I love Daishun so much. Also I feel like Alan agreed to be only friends with Kazuto just for Kazuto’s sake but he still is very much in love with him,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“Alan is the best guy on The Boyfriend hands down. Letting a baddie get away,” a second fan weighed in.

While nothing further is happening between Kazuto and Alan, other fans are left wondering if another cast member from the new TV show – Ryota – will try and get Alan’s attention.

“I’m sad about Kazuto and Alan,” one fan posted on Reddit. “At least they’re friends. I couldn’t help but notice Ryota’s face though. He might try to shoot his shot again.”

A fourth fan slightly disagreed, saying:”Alan is so incredibly kind, too. That hug at the end has such empathy for Ryota’s feelings, even though Ryota keeps actively trying to slide around him to get to Kazuto. There’s a reason Kazuto was drawn more to Alan’s genuine consideration for others.”

Regardless of what’s actually happening behind closed doors, both Kazuto and Alan seem in good spirits. In fact, the pair are so comfortable that they don’t mind poking fun at what’s gone down.

Since The Boyfriend reunion aired, both halves of the former couple have posted TikTok videos using a cast filter to find “the ideal boyfriend,” choosing themselves until the other one appeared as an option.

“Alan chose self-love… and then Kazuto appeared! Love people who have no problem making fun of themselves,” one fan mused.

Another said of Kazuto’s response: “LMAO I ALMOST CHOKED ON MY COFFEE.”

All 10 episodes of The Boyfriend – and the reunion – are now available to stream on Netflix.