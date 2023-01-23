The Boogeyman: Release date, cast, plot, and more

Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman has just been upgraded from streaming to theatrical, so this is everything we know about the horror movie, from release date and cast names to terrifying plot.

Back when he selling short stories to men’s magazines, Stephen King had The Boogeyman published in the pages of Cavalier in March 1973.

When Carrie became a cinematic smash in 1976, and The Shining was becoming a publishing phenomenon, King was suddenly big business, precipitating his first short story collection in 1978.

Called Night Shift, the book featured tales that were eventually turned into movies like Children of the Corn, Cat’s Eye, Maximum Overdrive, Graveyard Shift, The Lawnmower Man, and The Mangler. Now another story is being adapted, in the shape of The Boogeyman.

Article continues after ad

The Boogeyman will be released theatrically on June 2, 2023.

That’s a big change from the previous distribution plan, with the film originally set to launch on Hulu. But following successful test screenings – and doubtless inspired by the box office bucks earned by the likes of Barbarian and Smile – Disney has decided to release the film in cinemas via 20th Century Studios.

The Boogeyman cast: Who’s in it?

This is the main cast for the The Boogeyman…

Chris Messina

Sophie Thatcher

Marin Ireland

David Dastmalchian

Madison Hu

Vivien Lyra Blair

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Rob Savage – who made a streaming splash with his found footage séance horror Host in 2020 – directs the horror, which shot in New Orleans last year.

The Boogeyman plot: What happens in the movie?

This is the official synopsis for The Boogeyman, as first published by Deadline…

Article continues after ad

Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her little brother find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it’s too late.

Penguin Random House

A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods share screenwriting credit with Mark Heyman, who is best know for Black Swan and The Skeleton Twins.

The Boogeyman hits screens on June 2, and we’ll update this article with a trailer and any further news as-and-when it breaks.

Until then you can read more of our horror coverage here, while hubs for future film and TV releases can be found below…

Article continues after ad

Constantine 2 | Scream 6 | Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Avengers: Secret Wars | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse