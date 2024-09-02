Underrated Tom Hardy ‘flop’ from 2024 becomes streaming hit

The Bikeriders underperformed at the box office, but the Tom Hardy-led film is doing well on streaming.

Written and directed by Jeff Nichols, who helmed 2012’s Mud, The Bikeriders follows a Midwestern biker gang in a crime drama set in 1960s Chicago. In addition to Hardy, Austin Butler, Jodie Comer, and Michael Shannon lent their talents to the film.

It earned respectable reviews upon release in June 2024, garnering an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics. However, that praise did not translate to box office success by any measure.

By the end of its theatrical run, The Bikeriders had raked in a meager $35 million at the international box office, a disappointing figure given Deadline‘s reporting that its production cost between $30 million and $40 million.

While the Tom Hardy movie couldn’t attract audiences in theaters, The Bikeriders has received a new lease on life courtesy of its August 9 debut on Peacock. Reelgood stats show it sitting in the top 10 movies across all streaming services for the week of August 22 through August 28.

20th Century Studios Jodie Comer and Austin Butler in The Bikeriders

The Bikeriders occupies the number 10 spot, with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga topping the chart at number 1.

Netflix’s The Union, A Quiet Place: Day One on Paramount Plus, Jackpot! on Prime Video, and MAX’s release of Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 round out the top five.

The Bikeriders’ shortcomings at the box office can’t be understated, considering most films need to earn twice their budget just to break even when factoring in marketing costs and the like.

Yet, the movie’s early success on streaming suggests the generally well-received film has another chance to pick up steam. Whether or not it can make back its production costs, though, is another matter entirely.