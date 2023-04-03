The big panels happening at Star Wars Celebration in London

Star Wars Celebration makes its way to London this week, with panels, screenings, cosplay, and even lightsaber training happening at the Excel Center.

The Star Wars convention was first held in Denver in 1999, and is now an annual event that moves around the world, with Celebrations happening in Japan, Germany, and all over America. With the last convention happening in Anaheim, California.

This year, the Star Wars gathering is returning to London for the first time since the successful 2016 convention, meaning fans and guests from all over the world will be descending on England’s capital for four days of sci-fi fun.

Scores of panels will take place over the weekend, so the following are some edited highlights, as well as the four big ones.

What are big panels happening at Star Wars Celebration in London?

There are events happening for every kind of Star Wars fan, with panels dedicated to armor building, collectables, lightsabers, art, LEGO, costumes and cosplay, droid building and racing, and Marvel comics.

There are also panels looking back at the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Solo movie, as well as onstage events revolving around stars like Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Ian McDiarmid, Giancarlo Esposito, Billy Dee Williams, Warwick Davis, Andy Serkis, Anthony Daniels, and Carl Weathers.

But the biggest panels happening as Star Wars Celebration are the four listed below.

Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 – 11am-12.30pm BST.

Official Description: “Star Wars Celebration returns, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend’s festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many current and upcoming Star Wars adventures, including The Mandalorian, Andor, and more!”

The Making of Andor Season 1

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 – 3pm-4pm BST.

Official Description: “Executive Producers Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna and their team of creatives recount the making of the epic first season of Star Wars: Andor.”

We’re hoping that this panel will also feature tidbits about the forthcoming second and final season of Andor.

Ahsoka

When: Saturday, April 8 – 11am-12pm BST.

Official Description: “Join Executive Producers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and special guests for a look at the upcoming Disney+ series, Ahsoka.”

We reckon Ahsoka herself – Rosario Dawson – is a good bet to be appearing on this panel too as she’s definitely attending the convention.

40 Years of Return of the Jedi

When: Saturday, April 8 – 2pm-3pm BST.

Official Description: “Forty years ago, Return of the Jedi was the highly-anticipated sequel that Star Wars fans had been waiting years to see, and the last Star Wars theatrical adventure to be released for the foreseeable future. Counted as a favorite episode by many, Return of the Jedi’s story, characters, settings and score still resonate with fans today, and its 40th anniversary offers the perfect opportunity to celebrate this time-honored classic. Join special guest host Ming-Na Wen as she chats with Star Wars legends of the past, present and future about the influence of this beloved chapter in the galaxy far, far away.”

Rest assured we’ll be reporting on all the major news coming out of the event, while we’ve got more Star Wars coverage here.