Chris Tilly has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Newspaper Journalism. He's been writing about Movies and TV for over 20 years, working for the likes of Time Out, IGN, and Fandom. Chris loves Star Wars, Marvel, DC, sci-fi, and especially horror, while he knows maybe too much about Alan Partridge. You can email him here: [email protected]

It’s October, meaning Halloween is right around the corner, so if you’re in the mood for a scary film, these are the best horror movies streaming on Disney+ right now.

Disney isn’t a studio known for its horror output, preferring to deal in more family-friendly fare. But since the Mouse House acquired 20th Century Fox that has changed, as has the amount of horror movies on its streaming service, Disney+.

So the following are 11 of the best horror movies currently available available on Disney+, listed in alphabetical order, and featuring the likes of zombies, demons, aliens, ghosts, a big fly, and a boy who can see dead people.

28 Days Later (2002)

Fox Searchlight Pictures Cillian Murphy in 28 Days Later.

Danny Boyle loves hopping from genre to genre, and 28 Days Later was his first – and most successful – stab at full-on horror. Based on an Alex Garland script, the film finds Cillian Murphy waking up in hospital weeks after a virus has hit and wiped out most of humanity. The opening sequence startles as he walks through empty London searching for signs of life, while the rest of the movie is adrenaline-fuelled terror as he’s chased by rage-infused zombies.

Alien (1979)

20th Century Fox Sigourney Weaver in Alien.

All the Alien movies are on Disney+ should you want to do a xenomorph marathon. But the original 1979 movie remains not only the best in the series, but also, one of the greatest horror films of all-time. Due to the brilliant cast that brings the crew of the Nostromo to life. Due to the incredible design of the ship and creature. And due to some masterful direction, with Ridley Scott wringing every last drop of tension from Dan O’Bannon’s script, which is as ruthless and efficient as the alien itself.

The Empty Man (2020)

20th Century Studios Scary happenings in The Empty Man.

Somewhat buried on release, The Empty Man is worth seeking out as it scares from lengthy cold open to devastating denouement. James Badge Dale plays a former detective investigating the titular legend while dealing with the death of his wife and child. The investigation puts him on a collision course with a cult, and he soon sees that everything is connected…

The Fly (1986)

20th Century Fox Jeff Goldblum in The Fly.

They say if you’re going to remake a movie you should do it different or better. David Cronenberg’s 1986 update of the 1958’s The Fly manages to do both, being weirder, gorier and scarier than its predecessor. Jeff Golblum is well cast as a strange scientist who invents a machine to teleport matter, but then accidentally transports himself and a fly, with seriously messed up consequences. As much tragic love story as twisted horror, The Fly is best watched on an empty stomach.

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

20th Century Fox Megan Fox in Jennifer’s Body.

Jennifer’s Body is smart, sophisticated, feminist horror, with a wicked sense of humor. Megan Fox plays the title character, a popular cheerleader who – when offered to Satan as a virgin sacrifice – transforms into a demon who feeds on men. Amanda Seyfried plays her needy best friend Needy, who starts out trying to help Jennifer, before desperately trying to stop her.

The Night House (2020)

Searchlight Pictures Rebecca Hall and Sarah Goldberg in The Night House.

The Night House started life as a Hellraiser pitch, and there are similarities between the evil forces at work here and in the Clive Barker classic. Rebecca Halls delivers a spellbinding performance as a woman reeling from the death of her husband, who starts having terrifying dreams; visions that drive her to dig into his past, with scary, and ultimately heartbreaking consequences.

Night Watch (2004)

Fox Searchlight Pictures Konstantin Khabensky in Night Watch.

This Russian action-horror revolves around a war between superhuman beings called “Others,” though today we’d call them vampires. Kicking off in Medieval times, the army on each side agrees to a truce between Light and Dark, enforced by a body known as the Night Watch. The rest of the film plays out in the present-day where that truce is broken, resulting in bloody and spectacular action that kicks all kinds of ass.

The Omen (1976)

20th Century Fox Henry Spencer Stephens in The Omen.

The Omen is big-budget horror overseen by a big-name director and featuring big stars, which is frequently a recipe for disaster. Or at least a lack of scares. Mercifully, The Omen delivers, with Gregory Peck headlining an impressive cast that tells the tale of an American diplomat raising the spawn of Satan. The kills are memorable, there are scares aplenty, and Harvey Spencer Stephens is terrifying as young Damien.

Predator (1987)

20th Century Fox The Predator in Predator.

Much like Alien, all the Predator movies are on Disney+, and each of them add something interesting to the mythos, with recent release Prey a standout entry. But we’re recommending the original because it pits the titular monster against human special effect Arnold Schwarzenegger, which makes the fight fair, and results in some of the goriest kills in action cinema.

Ready or Not (2019)

Fox Searchlight Pictures Samara Weaving in Ready or Not.

Samara Weaving delivers a powerhouse performance as a newlywed whose marriage gets off to a rocky start when the in-laws try to kill her. Effortlessly combining comedy and horror, Ready or Not finds humor in the darkest places, while the kills are consistently clever creative, especially during the shocking and hilarious climax.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Buena Vista Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment in The Sixth Sense.

Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan burst onto the horror scene with this ghost story that made more than 15-times its budget at the global box office. Bruce Willis has never been better as troubled child psychologist Malcolm Crowe, while Haley Joel Osment delivers one of the great child performances as his patient Cole Sear, a 9-year-old who sees dead people, “all the time.” The twist is legendary, but The Sixth Sense would work without it, being both a brilliant character study, and a touching drama.

For more horror, check out the best scary movies on Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu right now. You can sign up to Disney+ here.