The Bear fans forced to wait for Season 4 thanks to one reason

Fans may have noticed The Bear Season 4 was green-lit before Season 3 even dropped – but it turns out there was a reason the two weren’t filmed back to back.

We placed our order for more, and Hulu delivered with the chaotic The Bear Season 3. All 10 episodes are available to watch now – but there’s more to the story than meets the eye.

Eagled-eyed fans will have noticed that The Bear Season 4 isn’t actually a surprise, as it was given the go-ahead back in March. However, it’s now come to light that both series should have been filmed back to back but didn’t for one reason: the scripts weren’t ready.

Article continues after ad

According to The Playlist, Season 4 now won’t resume production until early 2025, which has seemingly had a knock-on effect on other projects The Bear cast was supposed to star in. Despite this, there is a teaser that something else has been filmed besides the most recent episodes.

Article continues after ad

“We did something like that,” Jeremy Allen White said at a press conference when asked if the two seasons were indeed filmed back to back as intended. Ayo Edebiri added, “Yeah, a little version of it, sort of. But not exactly.”

What this means exactly has yet to be revealed, and it’s likely it won’t be answered until 2025. Despite this, one thing is clear: fans think Season 3 spent too much time setting up what could be next.

Article continues after ad

“My main problem with The Bear Season 3 is 90% of the main cast don’t got s**t to do this season also last stretch of episodes was just setting things up for Season 4,” one posted on X/Twitter.

A second agreed, “I really feel The Bear was more interested in setting up Season 4 than giving us anything worthwhile to watch in Season 3. I don’t think I’ve been this annoyed with a season of TV since Arrested Development Season 5.”

Article continues after ad

“My mom says the theme to this season of The Bear is ‘We want a Season 4 so let’s not resolve anything,'” a third weighed in.

Article continues after ad

At the end of The Bear Season 3, fans were left waiting to find out if Carmy could keep his restaurant alive. Instead of getting answers, they were left with a cliffhanger for Season 4.

“To be continued… The Bear Season 4 next week?” one fan added, while another complained, “The Bear Season 4 needs to be weekly releases. That’s just too much stress at one time.”

Find out more about The Bear Season 3 soundtrack, this season’s guest stars, what “keep the spoon” means, and more TV shows streaming this month.