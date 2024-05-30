The Bear fans have one “worry” after Season 3 trailer

The Bear Season 3 trailer has finally arrived, and it’s wonderfully stressful — but it’s left a lot of fans with one “worry” about the main characters.

As one of the best TV shows on the circuit, it’s no surprise there’s plenty of hype for The Bear Season 3, which arrives on Hulu next month.

The official trailer teases what to expect: Carmy may just patch things up with Claire, and the pressure is on for each and every The Bear character now the eponymous fine-dining restaurant is open for business.

While Carmy and Syd look set to formalize their partnership, the trailer hints at growing tensions between the two. And given their perfect, platonic relationship is one of the draws of the show, it’s left some feeling concerned.

Article continues after ad

Taking to Reddit, one wrote, “I worry that he is going to drive Syd away… all in the pursuit of ‘her goal’ of getting a star.”

Article continues after ad

Others pointed to a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip of Syd shaking hands with the Chef de Cuisine of Chicago’s Michelin-starred eatery Ever.

“She’s shaking hands with the CDC from Ever?! It can mean anything, but probably nothing good for Carm,” said one.

Another agreed, “Right, it definitely could be ‘thanks for the tip’ or it could be ‘I’m jumping ship, Carmy is a disaster and now it is Syd vs Carmy.’”

“I feel like either Sydney and Carmy’s relationship breaks or flourishes this season,” added a third.

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone thinks this is necessarily a bad thing, especially since there have been reports suggesting Season 4 is going ahead.

“Syd leaving again and going to Ever being Carm’s actual full wake-up call would be a fun lead-in to Season 4 honestly,” said one.

“He verbalized that he can’t do this without her but if he still doesn’t show that through his actions at the restaurant and takes all she does for granted, her leaving for a competitor might finally light a fire under his ass.”

Article continues after ad

FX Could Syd be jumping ship?

This way, he might finally be able to learn to deal with his past traumas and open their dream restaurant in a healthy way.

Article continues after ad

“Like all drama, you need some big break to make the story interesting,” said another, while a third added, “Syd vs Carmy storyline would be pretty epic though and the tension and motivation for it has always been there.”

And then there’s the fact that the stress of it all is one of the reasons we keep coming back to The Bear for more.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been excited to watch a show that I know is going to stress me out,” said one fan, while another wrote, “I’m already stressed just by watching the trailer. Can’t f**king wait.”

Article continues after ad

The Bear Season 3 drops on Hulu on June 27. Until then, be sure to check out all of the new TV shows heading to streaming this month, as well as the best series of 2024 so far. You can also find out which The Bear character you are.