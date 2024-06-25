The Bear Season 3 rules out major romantic plot, and fans are relieved

The Bear Season 3 drops this week, and fans seem relieved that a major romantic plot won’t be featured at all.

Two years on and it’s possible that the best TV show workplace romance has been under our noses the entire time. However, The Bear Season 3 has now officially ruled out pursuing anything romantic between Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Syd (Ayo Edebiri).

For many fans, there’s been an underlying vibe between the two since the beginning, even though nothing has ever officially happened. In a recent press conference [via Vanity Fair], White explained, “There was no talk in the rooms about any romantic implications [between Carmy and Sydney].”

While commitment to the platonic brother-sister vibe isn’t too much of a surprise, fans are pleased that their possible slow-burn romance has now amounted to nothing.

“Good. I’m so tired of seeing on TV that just because a main guy or girls share screen time it must mean that you have to hook up,” one fan posted on X/Twitter.

“It is possible to just be friends with someone of the opposite sex. Plus, I feel if that the two characters dated, it would ruin the whole professional dynamic everyone has going for them.”

A second agreed, “I shipped it hard but I understand. They are business partners, romantic implications would create a whole alley of crazy for them (that I still wanted to see).”

“Extremely happy to hear that. Them entering a romantic relationship would be cliche and boring,” a third weighed in.

Edebiri had previously commented on the “frustration” with romantic assumptions made between the two, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s really not our thought process when we’re making the show, and I understand it can be part of a show’s culture – but I don’t think they’re going to get what they want.”

The upcoming Disney Plus release has a lot of questions to answer, and none of them actually revolve around romantic plots at all.

The show’s trailers had fans stressed out from the get-go, while its most traumatic episode – featuring the infamous Christmas disaster – looks to be revisited.

As the season synopsis reads: “Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, who do their best to match his intensity,” meaning when it comes to the kitchen, it’s all to play for.

For more, check out all the other new TV shows arriving this month.