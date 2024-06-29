The Bear Season 3 just disproved popular but unrealistic fan theory

One of the most popular fan theories for The Bear was that Carmy’s most traumatic mentor wasn’t real, but Season 3 just threw that speculation out the window. (Warning: spoilers for The Bear Season 3 ahead!)

From The Bear Season 1, it was clear that one of Carmy‘s driving forces and most problematic memories was that of his ex-mentor and boss, played by Joel McHale. Credited only as ‘NYC Chef’, McHale’s character was an verbally and emotionally abusive head chef at one of Carmy’s early jobs.

A megalomaniac who seemed intent on bullying his staff, the TV show included frequent flashbacks to McHale’s character and his troubling methods. His abuse was so over-the-top that it led many fans to develop the theory that McHale’s character wasn’t actually real.

The idea went that Carmy had created him in his mind as a form of self-abuse, through which he could express his most critical thoughts about himself. However, The Bear Season 3 brought McHale back. And in doing so, they proved that not only does he exist, but he doesn’t care at all about Carmy’s PTSD.

In The Bear Season 3 Episode 10, ‘Forever’, Carmy and Sydney attend a “funeral” service for Ever, another restaurant Carmy worked for in the past. A barrage of high-profile chefs are also at the dinner, including Joel McHale’s character.

The other characters acknowledge his presence (mostly because Carmy can’t stop staring at him), which confirms to the audience that he’s real. What follows is one of the most painful and unsatisfying confrontation scenes ever put to screen.

“I’m so glad that one theory was disproven,” said one user on Reddit. “The theory that Carmy’s abusive ex-boss was not real, or an exaggeration in Carmy’s memories, when people like that are VERY real especially in the food industry. No, that was all real and evil.”

“ANY industry with power, money, and competition, you will get people like that at the top. And they more than often get away with it.”

“For a second I thought Luca was going to say ‘There’s no one there’,” said another, referring to the moment when Sydney and Luca notice Carmy’s staring.

“I recall a lot of people saying it was all in Carmy’s mind. I’m glad it wasn’t – and this season proved it,” wrote another user. “Chef Winger is portrayed as this dominating presence in his kitchen and reaches ‘perfection’ (stars) by pushing people beyond their perceived limits. These types of people exist everywhere.”

Some still maintain that the flashbacks involving Joel McHale, while real, might not be completely reliable. They suggest it could be a blend of both – Carmy’s own self-criticism enhancing his memories.

As one comment says: “I will say that I got an impression, particularly in the flashbacks Carm was having in the last episode, that while those were real memories, there would be lines interspersed throughout that were Carmen’s own abusive self-talk manifesting itself as McHale’s voice. Felt pretty intentional but could’ve just been my own interpretation I guess.”

