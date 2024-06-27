The Bear Season 3: What are Carmy’s non-negotiables?

A centrepiece of The Bear Season 3 is Carmy’s non-negotiables – here’s how they transform the kitchen and play into the storyline.

The Bear Season 2 ended with opening night of the titular restaurant. It’s fair to say there was high drama, and the odd disaster, most notably Carmy getting trapped in the fridge.

The Bear Season 3 revolves around the realities of running the fine-dining establishment in the crowded and competitive Chicago market.

You can watch The Bear Season 3 now, where at the start of Episode 2, it’s clear Carmy believes changes should be made…

Carmy’s non-negotiables explained

Carmy’s non-negotiables are a list of demands that Carmy gets down on paper in order for The Bear to succeed.

They are part of a soft reset for the restaurant. Carmy calls them “a bunch of stuff that’s going to make this place more efficient.”

Later, he elaborates, claiming they are “not goals. They are musts. They are non-negotiable. If we want to get a star, this is what we’re going to do.”

Everyone has an opinion about the non-negotiables, with Sydney initially pushing back on them, and Richie claiming he would have made some of them himself.

‘Cousin’ also deems the list “f**king demented,” and calls out one non-negotiable in particular: “Vibrant collaboration.” Indeed, only Marcus seems to agree with them.

But the non-negotiable that causes the biggest stir is the plan to change the menu every day. This puts immense pressure on the staff of The Bear, which results in yet more tension and drama in Carmy’s kitchen.

