The Bear fan creates quiz to find out which character you are

The Bear Season 3 is less than a month away, and if you can’t wait to get back into the kitchen, a fan has created a quiz that reveals which character you’re most like. So, let it rip.

The best TV shows find resonance in the unlikeliest places; The Sopranos revolved around the New Jersey mob and its dirty dealings, but who among us hasn’t munched gabagool and a cold pasta bake straight out of the fridge?

Everyone identifies with the characters of their favorite TV series, no matter how distant their worlds may seem. The Bear is no exception with its brilliantly, infuriatingly fallible motley crew of cooks; Carmy could be the best chef in Chicago if he got out of his own way, Sydney is fearless and eager to a fault, and Richie reeks of self-pity (until ‘Forks’ in Season 2).

Now, you can find out who you’re most like from The Bear cast, thanks to a personality quiz created by lilzoomer on uQuiz.com. “I’m putting in characters from both seasons so be warned,” the outset reads.

This means everyone outside the main three is on the table, whether it’s Sugar, Fak, Marcus, Tina, or Mikey.

For example, if you get Carmy, this is what you’ll be told: “Therapy now. Right now. You need to be medicated immediately. It’s great that you like things but if you focus all of your time and energy on one thing and never think about anything else, guess what? You’re gonna be unhappy. Please get a hobby (also you’re prob very hot).”

However, if you get Sydney, it reads: “Girl I love you but you need to stop doing so many things for people who would never do the same for you. It’s okay to take two seconds to breathe, if you don’t rest your body is going to force you to rest at the most inconvenient time. It’s okay you’re gonna be fine just get yourself a therapist.”

The quiz was shared to the show’s subreddit, where it delivered some sobering results. “I got Donna. Sh*t. Gonna need a drink,” one wrote, and another replied: “Another Donna here. I’ll get you a drink. I have to do everything here all by myself anyways.”

“I was not expecting it, but I got Sydney. I feel personally called out by that description though,” another user commented. “I got Marcus! It’s so perfect because I happen to be a pastry chef. He’s not dysfunctional, he’s just in his own world. I’ll be a lovable dumbass any day,” a third wrote. “Of course I got Carmy. Someone pay for my therapy,” a fourth joked.

In the meantime, find out The Bear Season 3 release date, and check out what other new TV shows are coming to streaming this month.