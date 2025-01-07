The Batman director addresses rumor Robert Pattinson will become DCU’s main Batman

As with among Gotham’s villain community, Batman’s identity in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU is a huge mystery. A mysterious new comment from The Batman helmer Matt Reeves has left fans with renewed speculation.

Robert Pattinson wowed as the title character in Matt Reeves’ widely lauded The Batman, but the film’s existence outside the DCEU placed the actor’s role in casting limbo as the DCU solidified. Add to the mix that both DC’s ‘official’ first Bat film and Reeves’ The Batman follow-up have remained in limbo, and it’s unclear whether or not Pattinson’s beloved interpretation will be the DCU-official hero.

In a recent discussion about Pattinson’s potential DCU future, Reeves’ mysterious response had fans guessing anew over whether or not Pattinson will be Gotham’s official greatest detective.

Battinson may be Gotham’s greatest detective if it “makes sense”

On the Golden Globes red carpet, Josh Horowitz asked Reeves about Pattinson potentially being cemented as the DCU’s official greatest detective. “It really comes down to whether or not it makes sense,” Reeves replied.

“There was a story I wanted to tell, we’re calling it the epic crime saga and all of that, which is the thrust of what we wanted to do, and it’s been important to me to be able to play that out,” he continued.

“James and Peter have been really great about that, and they’re letting us do that. What the future brings, I can’t really tell you, I have no idea right now, except that my head is down now about getting The Batman 2 shooting and to make it something really special, which of course it’s the most important thing.”

Reeves maintained the mystery in his summation: “I don’t know, we’ll have to see where that goes.”

It has been confirmed that Gunn has contemplated integrating Pattinson as DCU’s official Batman, and that whether or not Reeves’ Bat-films would be officially integrated into the DCU is ultimately Reeves’ choice. It hasn’t been announced whether or not that’s officially the case.

Still, Gunn’s careful refusal to commit to character details, alongside the indefinite postponement of The Brave and the Bold and the long-postponement of The Batman 2 are all decisions that left open Pattinson’s integration into the DCU. With Gunn’s door open to the integration alongside Reeves’ emphasis that The Batman 2 is the priority first and foremost, we’ll see what the future holds.