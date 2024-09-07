The Batman 2 director dashes hope for “fantastical” sequel

Despite being based on a comic book character set in an outlandish universe, The Batman 2 director Matt Reeves revealed his upcoming sequel will not include any of those extraordinary details.

One of the most highly anticipated DC projects is undoubtably The Batman 2, Reeves’ successor to his 2022 superhero movie.

With the movie not being slated for James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC universe, it will likely act as the epic finale for Robert Pattinson’s brooding caped crusader.

Article continues after ad

Reeves has been pretty tight lipped when asked about details on the movie’s plot, but has confirmed that the sequel will not enter over-the-top camp territory, telling Readly, “We might push to the edge of the fantastical but we would never go into full fantastical. It’s meant to feel quite grounded.”

Warner Bros.

He continued, “What was important to me was to find a way to take these pop icons, these mythic characters that everybody knows, and translate it so that Gotham feels like a place in our world.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the director was quick to stress that this decision “doesn’t mean that [audiences] won’t see characters that people love. That’s exactly what we want to do.”

Reeves went on to use one Batman villain as an example of a character that would completely blow the reality set up by his films.

“Gentleman Ghost is probably pushed a bit too far for us to be able to find a way to do,” Reeves said. “But there is a fun way to think about how we would take characters that might push over into a bit of the fantastical and find a way to make sense of that.”

Article continues after ad

This kind of paranormal phenomenon may not fit into Reeves’ vision of Batman, but he has proved that he is not afraid to incorporate some of the more unusual aspects from the world of Gotham City.

The best example was the inclusion of mob boss The Penguin, who, in Reeves’ world, has a disfigured face resembling that of the flightless animal instead of the comic’s outrageous version where he has all its traits, including having flippers for hands.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fans can see how the director will blend the fantastical with the realistic when The Batman 2 swings into theaters on October 2, 2026.

In the meantime, you can keep up all details concerning the upcoming Penguin TV show. You can also check out our guides to other new movies like James Gunn’s Superman, Joker 2, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.