The Batman 2 director breaks silence on delays and confirms what fans suspected

Matt Reeves has spoken out about The Batman 2 being delayed to 2027 – and rest assured, the sequel is set to go into production later this year.

Robert Pattinson debuted as the caped crusader in The Batman in 2022. It’s been nearly three years since its release, and fans are desperate for Part 2.

Unfortunately, they’re going to be waiting a while. It was originally scheduled to hit cinemas in October 2025, and then it was pushed back to 2026… and then it was postponed to October 2027. That’s a five-year gap – but James Gunn defended it, citing the likes of Alien and Aliens (seven-year gap) and Avatar and The Way of Water (13 years).

There have been rumors concerning why it was delayed. Some fans suspect that Pattinson will become the DCU’s Batman (which could explain why The Brave and the Bold was delayed), while others have speculated that Reeves may have been dealing with things in his personal life. The latter appears to be true.

Matt Reeves explains The Batman 2 delay

Speaking to THR at the Golden Globes, Reeves was asked why The Batman 2 was delayed. “Because we’re still finishing the script and there have been so many things going on,” he said.

“This next year is about getting into production and getting the movie going and we’re really excited about it.”

There’s a hint there that Reeves’ personal life may have played a role in the movie’s delay, and while it’s unclear what may have happened (nor should people speculate on that – it’s just a movie), he told Deadline: “There’s [been] a lot of stuff going on in my life in the last year or so and [Colin Farrell has] been such a good friend. He’s such a beautiful man.”

He also insisted that “we’re going to be shooting this year and that we’re excited about it. I can’t really tell you anything about it except that we’re really excited.”

“We’re continuing the story… I’m really excited to be making it, to get our cast back together, to get new people involved, and we’re really excited about it.”

“What I’m excited about is I feel like we’re doing something that absolutely continues where the story came from but is something that I hope people are going to be really surprised by.”

There have been conflicting reports about the film’s progress behind the scenes, and uncertainty over the status of the sequel’s script. Gunn stressed that the “only reason for the delay is there isn’t a full script (those of you who follow me here probably know that already).”

“Once there is a finished script, there is around two years for pre-production, shooting and post-production on big films,” he wrote on Threads.

