The Are Murders races up Netflix chart but “binge-worthy” show has sparked one major complaint

The Åre Murders has been celebrated as a “binge-worthy” new show on Netflix, reaching second place on the streaming service’s top 10 chart – but it hasn’t escaped one major criticism.

Netflix is gearing up for one of its biggest years ever. In 2025, we’re getting Stranger Things Season 5, Wednesday Season 2, Squid Game’s third and final chapter, and the last installment of Cobra Kai.

Alongside its big titles, the streamer often finds success with its smaller releases, a perfect example of this being the 2024 phenomenon that was Baby Reindeer, as well as the runaway success of The Night Agent, which just returned with Season 2.

A similar story is unfolding with The Åre Murders, the perfect Nordic noir series to binge-watch this week. But you may want to take heed of viewers’ warnings and opt for subs rather than dubs.

Netflix users criticize The Are Murders dub

Although the show itself has been praised for its interesting story and unique premise, the dubbing has been slammed online as being far too “flat,” leading others to recommend watching it with subtitles instead.

Taking to Reddit, one wrote, “The Are Murders – dubbing is wrecking it. Finally some Nordicish noir but the dubbing is so bad.

“It sounds like all the Spanish shows which I don’t watch because every voice is so flat. Does Netflix not care about this? Can I complain?”

“Dubs are always awful,” agreed another, to which a third replied, “I swear they must sub-contract a small dubbing studio with the same ten people doing every show… horrible.”

This is far from the first time Netflix users have shared this complaint. On the streaming service’s subreddit, one commenter said last year, “For the love of god please stop the terrible dubbing.

“It’s just so bad. I have no problem with American accents, and I have no problem with dubbing. It’s actually quite useful sometimes, but why does every non-English film or show have to be dubbed into what I can only describe as a 90’s cartoon?”

When it comes to The Åre Murders, and any other show featuring dubbing, viewers have one simple solution: stick with the subtitles instead.

“Don’t watch the dubbed version, go with the subtitles which I always find to be much more enjoyable,” said one in response to the post.

What is The Are Murders about?

The new Netflix series takes place in Sweden, where police detective Hanna (Carla Sehn) gets suspended from her job in Stockholm and moves to her sister’s ski resort property, located in the town of Åre.

Netflix

But she soon gets dragged back into sleuthing when a young woman named Lucia goes missing. Local detective Daniel (Kardo Razzazi) reluctantly agrees to let her help on the case due to understaffing issues, but the pair grapple with their trust in one another.

The five-part series follows the first two books in Viveca Sten’s The Are Murders novel series: Hidden In Snow and Hidden In Shadows.

It’s currently unclear whether the show will get a Season 2, but for now, the debut chapter is performing well on Netflix. It’s raced to second place on the top 10 TV show chart since landing on February 6.

You can check out the full list as it currently stands below:

Sweet Magnolias The Are Murders Apple Cider Vinegar The Night Agent American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson The Recruit Cassandra Prison Cell 211 Wrong Side of the Tracks Sakamoto Days

Netflix

Despite the dubbing criticism, fans have been praising the show, with one writing on X/Twitter, “Latest binge-watch completed. If you love Scandi noir like me, you’ll love The Åre Murders on Netflix.”

Another commented, “The Åre Murders (Åremorden/Swedish) on Netflix was good. I hope there is a second season soon.”

“Really enjoyed the series, good actors and storyline,” added a third, while a fourth chimed in, “Absolutely amazing series! Loved the screenplay and the acting.”

The Åre Murders is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out more new TV shows dropping this month, as well as series to get excited about in 2025.