The Afterparty Season 2: Release date, cast, plot, and more

The Afterparty Season 2 is due to hit Apple TV+ this year, so this is everything we know about the humorous whodunnit, from its release date schedule to its cast and plot.

Season 1 of The Afterparty was a hit for Apply TV in 2022. Featuring a star-studded cast of funny performers, the synopsis for Season 1 was as follows…

The Afterparty is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes features a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.

Season 2 follows much the same format, but at a new location, and with some new cast members. So this is everything we know about the TV sequel.

The first two episodes of The Afterparty Season 2 launch on Apple TV+ on April 28.

The series consists of 10 episodes in total – so two more than Season 1 – with single instalments that will be dropping every Friday right up until June 23, when the series ends.

As with Season 1, each episode will play out in a different genre, with creator Chris Miller recently revealing that there will be a Jane Austen episode, a Wes Anderson episode, a heist episode, and an episode inspired by the erotic thrillers of the 1990s.

The Afterparty Season 2 cast: who is in it?

The cast is comprised of returning stars and brand-new actors. Here are the lists we have so far…

Returning Cast (that we know of):

Tiffany Hadish

Sam Richardson

Zoë Chao

New Cast:

Elizabeth Perkins

Zach Woods

Paul Walter Hauser

Poppy Liu

Anna Konkle

Jack Whitehall

Vivian Wu

John Cho

Ken Jeong

The Afterparty plot: What’s it about?

According to The Wrap, this is the official synopsis for Season 2…

In Season 2, a wedding is ruined when the groom is murdered and every guest is a suspect. Detective Danner (Haddish) returns to help Aniq (Richardson) and Zoë (Chao) by questioning family members, star-crossed lovers and business partners, and hearing each suspect’s retelling of the weekend.

This plot proved to be a headache in the writer’s room, with Executive Producer Anthony King telling the outlet: “As you’re developing, you’re always wanting to come from character, but you also have these recurring scenes that are happening again and again throughout the season. And so when you change something in Episode 8, you’re like, ‘Well, now we have to go back and rewrite that scene in every other episode.’ So it is an enormous undertaking. It is hard to keep track of all of that.”

Is there a trailer for The Afterparty Season 2?

There’s no trailer for Season 2 of The Afterparty at present.

For now you can check out the trailer for Season 1 below, and we’ll drop the Season 2 trailer into this article as-and-when it’s released.

That’s everything we know about Season 2 of The Afterparty. For updates on more forthcoming shows, check out our regularly updated TV hubs…

