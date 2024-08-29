The Acolyte star blames hateful “bigots” for Star Wars show’s cancelation

After The Acoloyte’s controversial cancelation, one star has called out the “bigots” who attacked the Star Wars show with “hateful language.”

The Star Wars timeline has been forever changed thanks to The Acolyte, but that hasn’t been a good thing for many. After just eight episodes – and only a month after they’ve aired – the new TV show has been canceled for good, but the reason why has been debated.

Since the news broke, the show’s cast and creator Leslye Headland has stayed silent while the internet has spiraled, but leading lady Amandla Stenberg has now revealed she thinks “bigots” are to blame.

The star took to her Instagram stories to say the decision was “not a huge shock,” adding, “There has been a rampage of vitriol that we have faced since the show was even announced… a rampage of, I would say, hyper-conservative bigotry and vitriol, prejudice, hatred and hateful language towards us.

“It has been an incredible honor and dream for me to be in this universe,” she continued, clarifying most audience members were “deeply loved and appreciated, and it made this job all the worthwhile for me.”

Stenberg also clapped back at hate while the show was still streaming, releasing a video around Juneteenth when the TV show was first dubbed “The Wokelyte.”

Recording her own music video, she stated, “They spinning woke, bastardize it and appropriate it. Last I recall, woke was something we created, speak truth to power and keeping an eye out for you silly racists.

“And now they use it to describe anything they threatened by… it was all about the people recognizing bigotry, the power of community, not fodder for your clickbait.”

“Say it louder Amandla!!! The Star Wars fandom sucks,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to her latest statement.

A second weighed in, “The Acolyte isn’t my type of show, but man do I feel bad for her. She deserved better,” while a third agreed, “And she is absolutely right. Ever since The Acolyte was announced the same old so-called fans dedicated their sorry lives to boycott the show and sh*t on it.

“The Star Wars fandom is toxic and the main antagonist in every project.”

The official line on why The Acolyte Season 2 isn’t happening boils down to a lack of viewership, with engagement across the spectrum paling in comparison to the likes of Andor and Ahsoka. Episode 8 was logged as the lowest-viewed Star Wars finale of all time.

