The Acolyte star geeks out over special message from Hayden Christensen

The Acolyte is premiering soon on Disney+, and everyone is coming out in support of the project…even Hayden Christensen, to the delight of one Acolyte star.

In a post shared to the official Star Wars X account, The Acolyte‘s Amandla Stenberg seemingly lost her mind upon receiving a congratulatory message from Anakin Skywalker himself, Hayden Christensen.

“I just wanted to send you a quick message to say congratulations, and I’m very excited for the show and wanted to wish you all the best and welcome you to our Star Wars family,” Christensen says in the brief message. “Hopefully I’ll get to meet you soon, maybe at a Star Wars celebration or something.”

Amandla is visibly shaken by the message and seems barely able to compose herself long to thank the actor.

“Hayden, I am currently still shaking a little bit from receiving this video but I just wanted to extend all my gratitude for your love and support. It means the world to me because I’m so honored to step into this universe and the path that you’ve carved in it means so much to me.” Stenberg excitedly says before replaying the message again.

Stenberg is far from a Star Wars superfan, as she admitted in an earlier interview with GQ, where she revealed she spent the time since being cast in The Acolyte studying Wookiepedia, a fan-run Star Wars wiki site, and reading Star Wars conspiracy theories.

Since then, Stenberg seems to have come out the other side as a dedicated fan of the property. She even cosplayed as Padme Amidala at last year’s Star Wars Celebration.

Stenberg’s Acolyte role will be closer to Chrirstensen’s Vader than to Padme, though. She plays a pair of twins, one a former Padawan and the other a warrior who fell prey to the Dark Side of the Force at the end of the High Republic Era, at a time when the Sith are believed extinct.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres on Disney+ on June 4.

