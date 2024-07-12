Fans who are eager to see Darth Plagueis on Star Wars: The Acolyte may have to wait for a season that hasn’t even been announced yet.

The prospect of Darth Plagueis making his live-action Star Wars debut was hot on everyone’s mind when The Acolyte was first announced. With The Acolyte set during the High Republic Era, it was a prime opportunity for the character to debut in live-action finally.

Unfortunately, fans may have to wait before the appearance becomes a reality. When asked if she knew how Darth Plagueis and Palpatine’s story connects to The Acolyte, Headland confirmed that she had it all planned out—but not for Season 1.

Article continues after ad

“Yes, I do. If I continue to get to tell this story, I know how I would like that to play out. And I would say I think it’s pretty complicated and messy.” Headland told The Nerdist.

Article continues after ad

It’s something of a blow for fans who were eager to see Plagueis debut on The Acolyte. However, given the broader context of the show, it makes sense that such a powerful Sith figure is not a factor in its narrative.

Article continues after ad

The Acolyte’s primary antagonist is The Stranger, a mysterious Force user who does not appear to identify himself explicitly as a Sith. He seeks a pupil, but his appearance and methodology are such that fans believe he’s more likely to be a member of the Knights of Ren.

Plagueis would be a massive twist to introduce. He’s a significant Sith lord who is said to have been seemingly immortal. He trained the Sith lord Darth Sidious, who would eventually become Emperor Palpatine.

Article continues after ad

It sounds like there is a plan for Plagueis, but fans will have to wait for The Acolyte Season 2—assuming that it happens. As of this writing, no plans for The Acolyte Season 2 have been announced even if the showrunners have ideas about it.

Article continues after ad

If you’re looking for more Star Wars, check out everything we know about the Andor Season 2 release date and Tales of the Jedi Season 2. You can also read our Star Wars The Acolyte explained guide for more specific details.