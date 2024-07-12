The Acolyte Season 2 may finally reveal legendary Star Wars Sith in live-actionDisney | Titan Magazines
Fans who are eager to see Darth Plagueis on Star Wars: The Acolyte may have to wait for a season that hasn’t even been announced yet.
The prospect of Darth Plagueis making his live-action Star Wars debut was hot on everyone’s mind when The Acolyte was first announced. With The Acolyte set during the High Republic Era, it was a prime opportunity for the character to debut in live-action finally.
Unfortunately, fans may have to wait before the appearance becomes a reality. When asked if she knew how Darth Plagueis and Palpatine’s story connects to The Acolyte, Headland confirmed that she had it all planned out—but not for Season 1.
“Yes, I do. If I continue to get to tell this story, I know how I would like that to play out. And I would say I think it’s pretty complicated and messy.” Headland told The Nerdist.
It’s something of a blow for fans who were eager to see Plagueis debut on The Acolyte. However, given the broader context of the show, it makes sense that such a powerful Sith figure is not a factor in its narrative.
The Acolyte’s primary antagonist is The Stranger, a mysterious Force user who does not appear to identify himself explicitly as a Sith. He seeks a pupil, but his appearance and methodology are such that fans believe he’s more likely to be a member of the Knights of Ren.
Plagueis would be a massive twist to introduce. He’s a significant Sith lord who is said to have been seemingly immortal. He trained the Sith lord Darth Sidious, who would eventually become Emperor Palpatine.
It sounds like there is a plan for Plagueis, but fans will have to wait for The Acolyte Season 2—assuming that it happens. As of this writing, no plans for The Acolyte Season 2 have been announced even if the showrunners have ideas about it.
