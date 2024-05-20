The Acolyte may have already spoiled main villain’s identity

The upcoming Star Wars series may have given away the identity of its main villain thanks to a new teaser trailer.

The Acolyte will follow Jedi master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) and the rest of the Jedi Order as they combat Sol’s former Padawan Mae (Amandla Stenberg), who has turned to the Dark Side.

Though Stenberg’s character has been shown to be the villain, it seems like the actress will be portraying two different people, as ComicBookMovie.com reported that the captions for the latest teaser trailer showed Stenberg talking in certain scenes as someone named Osha.

CBM theorized the real villain of the series will not be Mae, but her twin sister, Osha, who is Sol’s real former Padawan.

Disney was quick to remove the name from the captions, but the twin theory does make sense regardless if you watch the trailer closely.

At one point, Mae seems to come face to face with Sol on a snowy mountain top and she seems to earnestly tell him, “I didn’t do it. Believe me.”

Since Stenberg can still be seen attacking Jedi in the same trailer, along with avoiding a certain lightsaber Easter egg, Mae’s denial could stem from the fact that she’s a twin and is on the hunt for Osha, just like the Jedi Order.

Star Wars fans can find out if the franchise's new twin theory is correct when The Acolyte premieres on June 4.